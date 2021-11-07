Pulled by crane, plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça will be taken from rural area and taken to airport | Valleys of Minas Gerais

The twin-engine plane that crashed with the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people will be removed from the crash site, in the rural area of ​​Caratinga (MG), and taken to the Caratinga airport, where it should have landed, in the municipality of Ubaporanga (MG) ). The works started around 9:00 am and until the last update of this article they still hadn’t finished.

In the operation, a crane was used to lift the plane. At first, the team encountered difficulties, but it has already been pulled from a point beside the waterfall, where it had fallen, to a higher area of ​​terrain.

To take him to the airport, the Military Police informed that it will be displaced a helicopter to assist in the procedure. One hypothesis being considered is that the helicopter will take the plane directly to the airport, but this will depend on the weight. According to the PM, it may be necessary to cut the aircraft in some parts to make its transport.

On Saturday night (6), the aircraft had already been removed from the current of the waterfall, where it crashed on Friday (5), about 2 km from the destination airport, after hitting a power distribution cable. (See video of the plane’s removal from the current below)

The company that owns the aircraft, PEC Táxi Aéreo, was authorized to collect the wreckage after the expert work carried out by the Civil Police and the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) at the scene of the accident.

Cenipa informed that a second stage of the inspection will be carried out in the hangar where the plane will be located. Also according to the agency, all initial evidence that could be used in the investigation has already been removed from the aircraft.

The agency confirmed, on Saturday afternoon, that the twin-engine plane did not have a black box, but a geolocating spot was found, which will be checked against the flight plan and may help to understand the causes of the accident.

“We haven’t done any analysis yet, our job here now is to look for evidence. So, it is evidence that will be analyzed at another time. This geolocator gives geographic coordinates, positions on the ground where this aircraft may have passed”, explained Lieutenant Colonel Oziel Silveira, head of Cenipa III.

Infographic shows the location of the accident that killed Marília Mendonça

On Saturday morning, the Civil Police confirmed that the aircraft’s second engine was located about 200 meters away from the crash site.

According to Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig), the aircraft hit a cable from a company distribution tower. Preliminary information reported by pilots who flew over the region close to the time of the accident and also from witnesses is that the plane “teared” high voltage wires connected to a tower near the site.

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), the plane had up-to-date documentation and was authorized to take an air taxi.

Infographic Marília Mendonça

Marília Mendonça was traveling to Caratinga, where she would perform on Friday night (5). Before boarding, she posted on social media reporting that she was on her way to town.

After confirming the singer’s death, fans gathered in a square in Caratinga to pay tribute to the singer. Thrilled, they sang several of the artist’s hits.

The wake and burial were in Goiânia, where Marília lived. It is estimated that around 100,000 people passed by to say goodbye to the artist. The singer’s funeral was restricted to the family.

The singer Marilia Mendonça