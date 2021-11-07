Quina 5699 result: check here the dozens drawn today; saturday 11/6

the saturday it’s day of Quina, like contest 5699 bringing the award of BRL 2.5 million, check it out now the Quina 5699 Result; the drawn dozens are: 10-15-22-74-78. check everything here in the session of lotteries, of Tech News.

O draw was held at 20h in the space of the Savings Bank in São Paulo – SP, and broadcast through the digital channels of the Box: Youtube and Facebook, in addition to TV network.

Also, to bet on the next competition from quinine, just go to one Lottery Houses unit or bet for Online Lotteries, that allow bets until 19:30.

Therefore, to place a simple bet of 5 tens, the bettor must fork out BRL 2.0. Therefore, those who hit 5, 4, 3 and 2 take prizes.

O Quina 5699 Results left after the draw was held at 8 pm, and brought the millionaire prize of BRL 2.5 million, check now the dozens drawn in this Saturday:

So if you haven’t been awarded, don’t worry. After that, the next contest of quinine, will be held at Monday, Because the quinine performs every day.

Did you check the result? know how to receive your award.

Firstly, to receive the awards from the Lotteries Cash, you can go to any accredited lottery house or agencies of the Box, premiums above R$1,903.98 only receive at Caixa. In conclusion, you only receive the prize upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and the receipt of the original and winning bet, insert your CPF on the back of the bet.

