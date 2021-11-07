Rafael Vanucci revives Cristiano Araújo’s tragedy with Marília Mendonça’s accident · TV News

Rafael Vanucci relived the tragedy of Cristiano Araújo (1986-2015) with the plane crash of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021). He was a businessman from the sertanejo and worked for years with Henrique Ribeiro, producer of the queen of suffering, one of the five victims of the plane crash.

Ribeiro was 32 years old and had been with Marília for six years. Born and raised in Salvador, Bahia, the professional was part of Araújo’s team and worked directly with Vanusa’s son.

In addition to being a businessman, Vanucci was a personal friend of the composer who died in a car accident six years ago. With the loss of the singer and Ribeiro, he recalled the pain of years ago and exalted the professionalism of the producer, with whom he also maintained a friendship.

On Friday (5), when the deaths were confirmed, the artist was devastated by this fatality. He went to the networks to pay tribute to the producer. “How can I say goodbye to you, brother? I know I won’t make it. But I just want to remember that you are my son, my younger brother, my best friend. The guy who always believed in me and never stopped talking well about our relationship for everyone,” he began.

“When you moved in with me, I learned a lot from you. Your simplicity and boyish manner, with a heart that doesn’t fit in your chest… You took care of me in all the difficult moments of my life. The professional – I can say it was the greatest double that forms on the road. I love you. I’ll be here taking care of Bernardo [filho de oito anos do profissional] whatever he needs, even though you have a beautiful family who love him so much. Go with God to take care of Marília there with God,” he declared.

The artist also said goodbye to Marília, whom he called a friend. “You will always be an inspiration to everyone for your simplicity, charisma and talent. The most incredible thing you have is the human being you are. I will miss you a lot. It will hurt a lot, but I know you will be fine. Take care of Henrique for me, please, and make an urgent review with Cristiano and Allana [namorada do cantor que também morreu no acidente]. Kisses in your heart. Go with God, my friend,” he registered.

Henrique’s body was buried on Saturday (6) at the Jardim da Saudade Cemetery, in the Brotas neighborhood, in Salvador. Before, family and friends watched the Bahian in a chapel there. Vanucci was present at the farewell and recalled the professional’s work with Araújo and Marília.

“We were there, Henrique, representing your two teams that you managed so well and that love you very much: the Marília Mendonça family and the Cristiano Araújo family,” he said.

In front of the producer’s grave, he sang and asked for prayers for his friend. “Restitution is the moment that we ask God and cry out for all our desires and desires. Aside from the desire to have him here with me, my next wish is for God to receive him up there with open arms,” ​​he said.

“So, raise your hand to Heaven and ask God to receive him up there with all the love and affection. He has a lot of work up there, there are a lot of people for him to take care of up there,” he concluded emotionally.

