Raphael Veiga evolves in a year with Abel, improves numbers and establishes himself once and for all at Palmeiras | palm trees

There are cases in football where coaches come to a club and change the lives of some players. At Palmeiras, this relationship happened with Abel Ferreira and midfielder Raphael Veiga.

Before hiring the coach, in November last year, Veiga had never managed to establish himself in the starting lineup and had a discreet role in Verdão.

With the arrival of the Portuguese, everything changed. The shirt 20 became the absolute starter and one of the main players of the team, with goals, assists and great performances.

the numbers of ge statistical spy, in fact, make this difference quite evident. Counting from Veiga’s return to the club after being loaned to Athletico, at the beginning of 2019, until Abel’s hiring, in November 2020, is almost two years.

During this period, Veiga played 29 games as a starter and 27 as a reserve, with just 13 goals and two assists.

Already in exactly one year under Abel’s command, the performance is far superior. The midfielder made 65 matches as a starter, ten as a reserve, with 25 goals and nine assists.

The player himself recognizes this change with the Portuguese and explains how he evolved so much with the coach.

– Since he arrived, Abel gave me a lot of confidence, sequel… With Andrey Lopes (assistant) I was already playing a little more, but soon when he arrived he gave me a lot of confidence, he asked me where I liked to play. That every athlete likes to feel: valued and important in the group. So I felt as soon as he arrived – he said.

Under the command of Abel, Raphael Veiga was elected the best player in the Copa do Brasil last year.

This Sunday, against Santos, at 16h, by Brasileirão, once again Raphael Veiga should be the starter and one of the main hopes of Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira.