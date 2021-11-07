Reaction to Rede D’Or’s swing seems exaggerated | Invests Harvest

In addition, Rede D’Or (RDOR3) continues to expand through M&A at a steady pace, having acquired 1,300 beds in the year (or 933 weighted by the shares acquired in each hospital).

It is interesting to note that while growth in some large metropolitan areas may have become more difficult due to greater competition for assets that remain available and its dominant position in some cities, Rede D’Or (RDOR3) has been acquiring hospitals in less obvious ones, such as smaller cities and suburban areas.

This could be a smart move, as residents of these areas need to travel to larger cities in order to find high-quality hospital services.

Therefore, when Rede D’Or (RDOR3) buys and expands a local hospital, it may be able to capture the market share of other participants and regions with very attractive rates of return (since the capital invested is generally less than it pays for high M&A awards).

Review in the health sector

Safra updated estimates for Brazilian hospitals and incorporated recent changes in the macroeconomic scenario.

The bank continues to view the sector as an attractive opportunity, with a secular growth trend for healthcare, room for consolidation and high-level management teams.

The recent increase in the cost of capital could impact the value of long-term growth projects and ROIC spreads in some M&A deals, especially if asset prices remain high.

However, these players have a solid track record and are likely to continue to generate shareholder value through their superior execution, even in a more challenging macroeconomic environment.

The order of preference today is Dasa (DASA3), due to the combination of attractive valuation and growth potential, leading to a significant multiple compression in the coming years, Rede D’Or (RDOR3), for the lower risks as the growth is distributed among several small projects, and Mater Dei (MATD3), for the strong upside potential from growth and a potential reclassification of multiples, but with higher risks as growth is more concentrated in fewer projects.

Most of the changes in our estimates are due to new macroeconomic assumptions, leading to higher interest rates than we had previously in our model.

We now have the Selic rate at 9.25% at the end of 2021, 10.25% at the end of 2022 and 6.5% in 2023. In addition, we are assuming a higher WACC, which has impacted the present value of the flows of box (another way of putting this is that, in the current scenario, the fair multiples should be smaller than before).

Rede D’Or reported slightly weaker than expected results in 3Q21 due to a lower occupancy rate and, consequently, lower operating leverage.

Gross margin decreased 111 bps in the quarter to 29% (flat compared to the previous year). On the other hand, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by about 0.40 bps compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to a 14% nominal decrease in personnel expenses compared to the previous quarter.

As a result, the adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 55 bps in the quarter (-220 bps in the period) to 24%, with an EBITDA of R$1.268 billion (-1% in the quarter and +28% in the period). The final result was impacted by higher interest rates and a charge of R$74 million related to the prepayment of a debt in foreign currency.

Excluding the non-recurring impact of prepayment, Adjusted Net Income reached R$0.22 million in 3Q21, 11% below Safra (-27% vs. consensus), -8% Q/Q and +19% YoY THE.

It is important to highlight that Rede D’Or continues to execute its growth plan well, both organically and through acquisitions, and 3Q21 did not significantly diverge from our expectations in order to trigger a deeper review of the investment thesis. We maintain our purchase rating and target price of R$80 per share.

Net revenue was 2% higher in the quarter, +39% in the period and 2% below our estimates. Despite a 5% increase over T/T in total beds, there was a 0.3% decline in operating beds as operations adjust to fewer Covid patients and more elective procedures.

Occupancy rate averaged 78.4%, 340 bps higher year-on-year and 460 bps lower in Q/T, as a result of fewer Covid patients compared to 2Q21.

On the other hand, the company was able to perform more elective procedures, with an increase of 34.9% in the quarter in the number of surgeries performed. The number of patient-days reached 625 thousand in 3Q21, -0.4% Q/T and +32% YoY.

The average ticket increased only 1% in the quarter (+6% in the period). Rede D’Or also significantly increased the number of online consultations, reaching 20 million year-to-date, an increase of 120.7% YoY.

We see the drop in the share price of Rede D’Or (RDOR3) as an interesting entry point for long-term oriented investors.