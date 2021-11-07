Real estate market bets on digital assets to attract a new wave of investors – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – Amid the high Selic rate, the real estate market is trying to adapt and accelerates the search for alternatives capable of bringing back investors who leave real estate funds in search of more security in fixed income investments – and one of the solutions of time seems to be in the blockchain and the new wave of tokenization.

Tokenization is the creation of digital assets that represent other assets, whether virtual or real. They run on the blockchain, a technology that emerged with Bitcoin (BTC) and is being used to improve auditing and information security in many industries.

How far does Bitcoin go? Levante specialist gives a free class on the future of cryptocurrency. Click here to watch

The benefits of tokenization go beyond writing data to a secure network, and also have to do with the advantages of smart contracts, software that automates much of the back office work, reducing costs and shortening the distance between business and investors.

By tokenizing a real estate asset, a developer can divide a physical asset into digital assets that correspond to a slice of the enterprise, and can trade them in the amount the investor wants. A property worth BRL 1 million, for example, can become 10,000 tokens worth BRL 100 that will be traded on the market.

The technology helps to eliminate bureaucracy with conventional contracts, accelerating the business and, above all, making investments at the cutting edge and raising funds for the work cheaper.

“There is no need to find investors and make contracts one by one. How do you do this with thousands of people? With back office, liquidation, the whole operation, it’s complicated. The cost is very high”, points out Daniel Coquieri, CEO of Liqi, a company specialized in tokenization.

“The entire token distribution and settlement rule is in the smart contract. When it comes to liquidating or paying a return, he does it alone”, he explains.

In this way, a land worth R$5.5 million in the Greater Campinas region was transformed into tokens of R$280 each, which allow obtaining a capital gain between the land acquisition value and the market value of future apartments.

“In the same act in which we purchase the land, we already exchange it with a first-rate developer for future apartments. A physical exchange”, says Rafael Felcar, CEO of Toke Invest, responsible for the initiative.

The tokens allow exit in 44 apartments within a building of 508 apartments, with an approximate value of R$9.4 million today, representing a capital gain of more than 70% in approximately 36 months, within which the work should be completed.

In Rio de Janeiro, the construction company Nigri tokenized receivables from a lease contract for the facade of a building where a Porsche dealership operates. Instead of advancing the value of the contract in the traditional way, with a bank or finance company, Liqi made it possible to issue tokens that offer the investor a yield of 16% per year.

“Nigri pays cheaper interest than if it were to be paid in advance at a bank, it has access to cheaper capital because the operation eliminates intermediaries, and the investment reaches Individuals, who normally only have access to products such as CDB, which pay less than one-third of the income,” explains Coquieri.

With an eye on this disintermediation, Bravo Empreendimentos was the first developer to tokenize its own real asset. During participation in the Real Estate Tokenization Challenge 2021, the company shared an apartment in one of its developments, BE Deodoro, in digital assets.

“The real estate market is in a scenario of frank disruption. Innovative products, diversified funding, and the impact of a shared and collaborative economy make the legal structuring of real estate projects increasingly challenging”, highlights Vicente Suzuki, a partner at Moreira Suzuki, who helped structure the business legally.

There is a learning curve to implement such a project, but the investments tend to be orders of magnitude smaller than developing a system to carry out the task itself – and which, in theory, would not bring the same benefits.

“Would it be possible to do this in an internal database? It could, but what security? The blockchain is public, the contract will not change. If it were all in a closed system, in addition to having to build it just for one operation, it would not be safe, the investor would have to trust the company”, explains Coquieri.

The creation of tokens in open standards, such as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Solana (SOL), also allow these assets to talk to other platforms, facilitating the creation of secondary markets.

For now, companies that venture into the sector promise to provide the necessary liquidity if the investor wishes to dispose of the position at any time, but the expectation is that, with the growth of the market, the cryptocurrency brokers will assume this role.

Legally, the sale of real estate tokens operates in a gray area, as it does not yet have formal endorsement by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM). However, industry experts argue that the assets do not adopt an equity or debt structure, and therefore would be classified as real estate deals.

Therefore, the market sees the environment as being safe enough to bet on the model and believe that it should take off as investors get to know it better.

Bravo plans to implement the tokenization of its assets in partnership with the Slovenian Blocksquare, which specializes in the sector. Toke Invest, after selling 75% of its first tokenized land, plans to launch another R$14 million token offer in December, and projects another R$100 million in issues distributed by 2022.

How far does Bitcoin go? Levante specialist gives a free class on the future of cryptocurrency. Click here to watch

Related