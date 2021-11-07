Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano with a goal by Benzema and take the lead – 06/11/2021

Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 today (6). The goals of the game were scored by Toni Kroos and Benzema, for Real, and Falcao García, for the visitors. The match, valid for the 13th round of the Spanish Championship, was played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Vinicius Júnior and Benzema managed to make good plots during the match. The Brazilian had a goal disallowed early on because of an offside, started the play for Toni Kroos’ goal and, in the second half, messed up the opposing defense, which pushed the ball over the line. Toni Kroos was also unbalanced with good passing and play builds.

On Rayo’s side, the highlight of the game would be Falcao García, who spent just under 10 minutes on the field. He came in, scored the team’s goal and was replaced shortly thereafter with groin pain.

With the result, Real Madrid took the lead in the Spanish Championship, with 27 points from 12 games. Rayo Vallecano is in 6th place and has 20 points in 13 matches played.

Vini Jr has a goal disallowed at the beginning

Carvajal raised the ball in the area, Benzema helped with a header to the left and Vinicius Júnior sent it into the net. The bid was canceled, however, because Benzema was offside.

Real Madrid open the scoreboard

At 13 minutes of the first half, Vinicius Junior was launched by Kroos, fought with Rayo Vallecano’s defense and played for Asensio, who crossed into the middle of the area. Kroos arrived and hit first, at the angle, with no chance for the goalkeeper. The bid was reviewed by the VAR, which confirmed the goal.

Benzema extends

At 38, Real Madrid rose well again. Alaba crossed the ball from the left corner to the middle of the area and the ball passed through Rayo’s defense and goalkeeper, leaving Benzema facing the goal. He just hit the ball and swung the net.

And the Frenchman almost made the second a minute later. Vinicius Júnior received it in the left corner, outside the penalty area, scribbled and sent a bomb. Goalkeeper Dimitrievski rebounded, Benzema headed in with the free goal, but sent it over the top.

Real Madrid dominates the game

Right at the beginning of the second half, Vinicius Júnior distilled all his talent. He received the ball in midfield and took off at speed, dribbling three players and kicking off the goalkeeper. Valentín, Rayo’s midfielder, managed to get the ball almost over the line.

In the eighth minute, Kroos released Asensio, who entered the penalty area and tried to cover for Dimitrievski, but the goalkeeper recovered and defended. At 15, Benzema also had a good chance, after a plot by Vini Jr. and Mendy. The kick went out.

Ray doesn’t give up

While Real Madrid didn’t take advantage of the good chances to kill the game, Rayo Vallecano continued in attack. In the 29th minute, Bebé started on a counterattack, entered the Real Madrid area and kicked low. The ball hit the crossbar.

Falcao decreases to Lightning

And right after Bebé, at 30, the ball found Radamel Falcao García. After a cross from the left side, the Colombian forward jumped practically alone and headed into the goal.

At 33, however, the attacker asked for assistance still on the lawn, complaining of pain in the groin, and was replaced.

Rayo still arrived with danger in the 45th minute, in a scrambled move. After a corner from the right, the ball was deflected on the first post, Camavinga, from Real, took it, Valentín, from Rayo, had the spare and kicked, but Toni Kroos managed to save on the line. Rayo kicked again, but Courtois palmed.

DATASHEET:

Real Madrid 2 x 1 Ray Vallecano

Reason: 13th round of the Spanish Championship

Date and time: 11/06/2021, 17h (Brasilia)

Local: Santiago Bernabeu

Goals: Toni Kroos (RMA), at 13′ of the 1st time (1-0); Benzema, at 38′ of the 1st time (2-0); Falcao, at 30′ of the 2nd half (2-1)

Yellow cards: Toni Kroos (RMA), Balliu (RAY), Comesaña (RAY)

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal (Nacho Fernández), Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Camavinga, Kroos, Asensio (Lucas Vázquez), Vini Jr. and Benzema (Hazard). Technician: Carlo Ancelloti.

Ray Vallecano: Dimitrievski, Balliu, Saveljich (Pozo), Catena, Fran García, Comesaña, Valentín, Palazón (Baby), Trejo, Álvaro García and Nteka (Falcao) (Guardiola). Technician: Andoni Iraola.