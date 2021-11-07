Real Madrid prepares Vini Jr.’s renewal with billion dollar fine and astronomical salary

Vini Jr. is emerging more and more in the Real Madrid team, especially during this season. In 15 games, the Brazilian has nine goals and seven assists, totaling 16 participations in goals, being very effective in all the games of the Spaniards.

The confidence of the striker revealed by Flamengo is increasingly high, and to reward the rise in the status of the athlete, who seems to become a star of Real’s main team, the club is preparing a renewal that matches the level the player is reaching, entering , thus, on the first shelf of the team as one of the highest paid players in the squad.

The carioca has a contract with the meringues until 2025, and according to ‘As’, from Spain, the renewal offer, which should be made at the end of the season, will be for Vini Jr’s permanence in the squad until 2028. even more the jewel, the termination fine of Vinícius will be of 1 billion euros, about R$ 6 billion, according to the ‘ABC’.

But the values ​​don’t stop there. The club will also compensate the player for performance with a higher pay. He is expected to receive around 8 million euros a year, around R$51 million.

With the salary, the player would be only behind Benzema, Bale, Modric and Hazard. However, the Spaniards will ease the payroll and Gareth Bale, who has the highest salary in the squad, should leave the team, making the Brazilian the third highest paid athlete on the team.

In addition to Bale, Isco and Marcelo are also expected to leave the Santiago Bernabéu club in 2022. With contracts near the end, they are expected to leave Madrid for free. The ex-Flemish will have 21 years and space to continue evolving in the Blanca team, led by Carlo Ancelotti.

Vini Jr. appeared at Flamengo in 2017, and when he made his professional debut against Atlético-MG, for the Brasileirão, he was already sold to Real Madrid, which paid around 150 million reais for the carioca.