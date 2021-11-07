Red Jumbo: know the vitamins and minerals that this fruit has for the health of the body; check out

O red jumbo provides a lot of fiber, vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, C and minerals important for health. That’s why, today, November 6th, the blog Home & Agro from the website Tech News, will introduce you to the main qualities of this fruit, which can bring benefits to the body. Check out.

As a source of good nutrition, the red jumbo it’s great for making juices and desserts. Therefore, you can enjoy its nutrients by making continuous use of the fruit.

Learn about the main characteristics of the red jumbo

It is important to highlight that there are different types of jumbo, which vary in terms of color, flavor and nutritional value. Therefore, red jambo, in particular, has a red or burgundy rind when ripe, is very thin, smooth, and has a soft white pulp and a slightly acidic sweet taste.

So it’s great for making juices, smoothies or desserts. Its tree usually reaches 20 meters in height, has a closed crown, cone-shaped, with dark green leaves and red flowers.

It has high fiber content

Because it has a high fiber content, red jambo ensures more satiety and can be considered a great ally of the digestive system. Therefore, the fruit greatly contributes to the health of the cardiovascular and immune systems.

It has vitamins A, B1, B2, B3 and C

Did you know that red jambo has a high concentration of vitamins and flavonoids? That’s why it helps you to fight the action of free radicals (preventing premature aging), it is good for the health of your eyes and immunity.

Contains potassium, calcium and phosphorus

The fruit also provides a high content of minerals such as potassium, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium – important for the strengthening of bones, muscles and for the proper functioning of the brain.

Red jumbo has diuretic action

Fruit can be a great ally for those who need to lose weight. This is because it has a diuretic effect on the body, that is, it helps to eliminate toxins and fluid accumulation. Furthermore, it also helps to fight possible inflammation and prevent cold or flu symptoms.

Now that you know the benefits of red jambo, it would be important to add it to your meals. The fruit can be consumed on a daily basis, in juices, salads, sauces and jellies. We hope you enjoyed our tip today.

