Referee in Atlético-MG’s victory over Grêmio won “congratulations” from the VAR after scoring Campaz’s penalty; listen to the audio

Credit: Photo: Reproduction/TV

After the CBF allowed the dissemination of the content of the audios of conversations with the VAR in the matches, Grêmio learned in detail of the decision that generated the penalty for Campaz, against Atlético-MG, last Wednesday. Judge Luiz Flávio de Oliveira even won a “congratulations on the decision” from one of the equipment operators.

No speech in the conversations about the bid between the referees mentioned the presence of Savarino near the barrier, allegedly disrespecting the one meter distance rule, something that greatly irritated Grêmio after the 2-1 defeat at Mineirão. Listen:

CBF releases audio from VAR on penalty set for Atlético-MG against Grêmio. Detail: none of them noticed Savarino’s irregularity behind the barrier.’ @CBF_Football pic.twitter.com/Vxfcevtm9V — FBI Tricolor (@FBITricolor) November 6, 2021

Having seen an “error of law” in this move, Grêmio, according to President Romildo Bolzan, airs the possibility of asking for the challenge of the match – understand everything here.

“We are examining the possibility of contesting the match. But when it comes to a procedure of this nature, due to an error of law, then the test has to be pre-conceived, and due to the lack of transparency of the VAR, for lack of making everything that is talked about in there clearly, Grêmio does not there is this preconceived test,” Bolzan told Radio Gre-Nal.

Guild without much time to grieve

After the defeat in Belo Horizonte in the middle of the week, Grêmio is back on the field this Saturday to face Gre-Nal, at 7pm, in Beira-Rio. The club is still in a desperate situation in the Brasileirão table, being the 19th placed with 26 points.

READ TOO:

One more way out! Historic sports journalist leaves Globo after 34 years

CR7 is the fifth highest paid athlete in history; Neymar is fourth in football

Deyverson in Europe, Flamengo news and Neymar gossip: the latest football news

Neto detonates Flamengo’s “superb” and claims the club’s advantage: “I already had the VAR before the VAR”

Libertadores: Neto nails the title of Palmeiras and asks for a bust for Abel Ferreira at the club alviverde

Daniel Alves opens the game about “priority” in his career and reveals about new club

Neto wants Atletico-MG title and puts Cuca on the level of Telê Santana, Muricy and Felipão