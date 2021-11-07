Region of Presidente Prudente reaches 71 cases of the Delta variant of the new coronavirus, says State Health Department | President Prudente and Region

In the state, there are 8,419 records accounted for until the most recent update, last Thursday (4).

In Oeste Paulista, the Delta variant cases are distributed among 15 cities:

In a note sent to Frontier TV, the Health Department of the State of São Paulo points out that the Delta, Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants are classified as “care variants” by health authorities due to the possibility of increased transmissibility or severity of the infection, for example. Confirmation of variants occurs through genetic sequencing.

As a result of this work, the balance of the Epidemiological Surveillance Center (CVE) identified, up to November 4, 3 autochthonous cases of Beta, 54 of Alpha, 8,419 of Delta and 2,847 of Gamma.

“Sequencing is a surveillance tool, that is, monitoring the epidemiological scenario, which should not be confused with a diagnosis, which is of an individual character. Therefore, from a technical and scientific point of view, individualized sequencing is not necessary, once the local circulation of the variant is confirmed”, stresses the state ministry.

Also according to the secretariat, the measures already known by the population are still crucial to combat the new coronavirus pandemic: use of a mask, which is mandatory in São Paulo; hand hygiene (with soap and water or gel alcohol); social distancing; and vaccination against Covid-19.