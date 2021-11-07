Renato Gaúcho sends a message to Atlético-MG in Brasileirão

Credit: Disclosure/Flemish

Coach Renato Gaúcho sent a message to the fans of Flamengo and the leader Atlético-MG: he hasn’t given up on Brasileirão yet. With nine points and one game less than the Minas Gerais club, the Cariocas defeated Atlético-GO last Friday (5), by 2-0, with two goals from forward Michael.

“We haven’t given up on the championship yet, we’re chasing it and today we’ve dropped three points. We still have a game in hand. So I’ll repeat: as long as there’s a chance, I’ll fight for the Brazilian Championship”, began Renato Gaúcho.

“We haven’t given up yet. The match on the 27th is important, but we have these games for the Brazilian Championship that serve so that we can recover the rhythm of the game for some players”, completed the Flamengo coach.

READ TOO:

Future defined? Daniel Alves visits Serie A club from Brasileirão and announces partnership

One more way out! Historic sports journalist leaves Globo after 34 years

CR7 is the fifth highest paid athlete in history; Jordan leads and Neymar is fourth in football

Flamengo: Neto says who “did everything to make Ceni fall” and defends Renato Gaúcho

Sad Rafinha, change in the squad and future of Renato Gaúcho: see the latest news