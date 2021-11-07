Renato is the coach, and the team will make it to the final, says Braz

Flamengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz rejected comments about a possible lack of internal harmony, and defended the maintenance of Renato Gaúcho.

In an interview with the “Jovem Pan Sports” channel – before the victory over Atlético-GO, in the Brazilian Championship – Braz stated that “people who work within Flamengo’s football know what they have to do at this moment”. The manager also highlighted that the team “will make it” to the final of the Copa Libertadores, against Palmeiras.

“There is no lack of harmony. People who work within Flamengo football know what they have to do at this moment, at this moment of questioning. On the 27th, we will go over all of this to reach the best temperature and harmony possible,” said Braz, amending a hypothetical resignation of Renato Gaucho until the final of the continental tournament:

“Renato is the current coach. Fans complain, sometimes the questions are feasible, they have everything, and others don’t. They have everything. What I can say is that Flamengo will arrive well on the 27th. And, while have a mathematical chance, it is a duty of all of us to believe in the conquest (of the Brazilian Nationals)”, he added.

Braz also ratified that, in his opinion, Palmeiras is the favorite for the Libertadores title:

“The favorite is Palmeiras, which is the current champion. I said that three months ago. I’m still evaluating. Palmeiras is the current champion. Who would be the favorite of this year’s Brazilian Championship? Flamengo, because they’re the current champion. that. It is still Palmeiras,” said the leader.

Flamengo faces Chapecoense this Monday, at 20h, at Arena Condá, in a match valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Nationals.