Renault launches the Sandero S Edition 1.0 for R$76,790

Renault starts sales of the Sandero S Edition. This is a special series that brings a combination of comfort and sporty design. The hatch maintains its main features, which are internal space, robustness and low maintenance cost. Since its launch in Brazil, the Renault Sandero has gained limited editions, such as Tech Run 2009 and Vibe 2013.

The Sandero S Edition has a new front. The bumper is inspired by the piece adopted in the Sandero RS 2.0 with LED daytime running lights positioned at the bottom and integrated frame, finished in gray. The lower part also features the honeycomb grille – another allusion to the RS 2.0 sports car – while the horizontal upper grille is finished in black, with the Renault logo standing out in the center. It is worth mentioning that the Sandero RS, which was a real sports car, has recently been discontinued.





On the Sandero S Edition, the headlights are dimmable, with double focus, being the same adopted on the Sandero RS 2.0. Running along the side, the S Edition features 15-inch steel wheels, with silver-tone hubcaps and rearview mirrors that come with a piano black finish. Behind, the novelty is the dimmed LED flashlights.

Inside, the model has black piano details and a dark ceiling. According to Renault, this contributes to the feeling of a more sophisticated environment. The seats are upholstered in a fabric with a modern, minimalist style. The driver’s seat has height adjustment.





As standard, the S Edition brings several comfort and convenience items, with air conditioning, steering with electro-hydraulic assistance, front electric windows with “one touch” function, door locks and trunk opening with electric activation, as well as rear parking sensors. Wing wheels are 15″.

The model also has four airbags (front and side) and ABS brakes. In terms of connectivity, the model comes with the Media Evolution system, with four speakers. This multimedia system features Android Auto and Apple Carplay technology, allowing you to use Spotify, Waze, Google Maps and Whatsapp audios on the 7-inch touchscreen, which is capacitive, with better touch accuracy.





Renault Sandero S Edition Photo: Renault / Disclosure

The 1.0 SCe engine, which is three cylinders, has four valves per cylinder. It has dual variable valve timing on intake and exhaust and delivers 90% of maximum torque at Two THOUSAND rpm. Power is 82 hp with ethanol and torque is 103 Nm, both with ethanol.

The Sandero S Edition costs R$ 76,790 and is available in the following colors: Glacier white, Étoile silver, Nacré black, Vivid red and Cassiopée gray.