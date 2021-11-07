Research shows fuel prices at various gas stations in Patos de Minas

The frequent increases in fuel prices across Brazil have weighed heavily on family income. In 2021, Petrobras announced at least 25 readjustments, not to mention the increases stipulated by the refineries. With this, the liter of gasoline at most stations in Patos de Minas has already reached the figure of R$7.25. Ordinary diesel oil at R$5.55 and S10 at R$5.86. Ethanol at R$5.68.

The lowest values ​​were R$6.95 per liter of gasoline, R$5.27 for regular diesel; R$5.37 or S10; and R$5.29 for ethanol. The survey was conducted this Thursday (04) and serves as a basis for drivers to do a survey before refueling and thus manage to save some change, as the situation is becoming difficult in the most diverse sectors.

See the full Survey:









Fuel price returns to double digits after comma at the pump



The price of fuel at gas stations will once again have only two digits after the decimal point, making it easier for consumers to understand. The determination was released this Thursday (4), by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), among other measures.

The approved measure was submitted to public consultation and hearing. It has been discussed by the ANP since 2018, with the beginning of the truck drivers’ strike. At the time, the agency adopted a set of exceptional and temporary flexibility measures, in order to guarantee supply.

With a deadline for entry into force of 180 days after the publication of the new resolution, the prices per liter of all automotive fuels sold must be expressed by the service stations with two decimal places, instead of the current three decimal places, in the price panel and in metering pumps, facilitating the understanding of consumers.

Another change is the regulation of fuel delivery. After the execution of a judicious pilot project, the delivery activity may be carried out with a specific authorization from the ANP. At this time, this activity will be restricted to hydrated ethanol and C gasoline. To join the program, the station must comply with the ANP Quality Monitoring Program (PMQC) and delivery must be made within the limits of the municipality where it is located. the retailer authorized by the ANP.

It was also decided to change the so-called tutelage of loyalty to the flag. The new rules determine that the retailer must inform each metering pump, in a prominent and easily visible way, the CNPJ, the corporate name or the trade name of the distributor that supplies the respective automotive fuel. If you choose to display the trademark of a fuel distributor and sell fuel from other suppliers, you must display, in the fuel identification, the trade name of the suppliers.