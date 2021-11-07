Reserva Salvador and new criticism of Sylvinho and Gabriel mark victory for Corinthians; see tweets

Corinthians beat Fortaleza this Saturday afternoon in emotion, scoring the last goal of the game in the final minutes. Despite the three points, Fiel made some criticisms of the alvinegro team.

As has happened, even before the ball rolled, Sylvinho was criticized. The coach’s lineup did not please the fans, who also took the coach’s foot during the substitutions. In the field, who received the most negative comments was Gabriel – see some tweets below.

The shirt 5 had another afternoon of underperformance, missed passes and made wrong shots, generating a lot of complaints. The defensive midfielder’s situation became even more delicate when Cantillo, who had been starting in his place, entered the field and scored the winning goal.

The Colombian, by the way, was praised by the fans. The play of the goal, which combined passes from Róger Guedes and Jô, was also widely commented.

Check out the repercussion of Corinthians’ victory

Gabriel doesn’t score, doesn’t play the ball, only passes backwards, doesn’t give the option of passing, hides behind the opponent’s mark, and it’s very easy to get him out of the mark. It’s completely 1 less on the field. It doesn’t defend or attack, it only serves to anger — Corinthians on the contrary (@Snaihtnirocccc) November 6, 2021

Coach’s Shit killed our midfield, which had Cantillo, Giuliano and Renato Augusto, who had a great ball out, to put GABRIEL, Du Queiroz (who has less quality in the ball out) and even put Renato Augusto as center forward . AN AMEOBA OF TECHNICIAN! — Se LigaFiel 🏴🏳️ (@SeLigaFiel) November 6, 2021

The worst thing is that Sylvinho shouldn’t feel embarrassed for insisting on Fábio Santos and Gabriel — William (@Guilherme_Rick) November 6, 2021

Say whatever it is, ponder, argue, whatever. But there is no explanation why Gabriel is still on the field. Nothing justifies it. it’s unacceptable — Daniel Keppler (@daniel_keppler) November 6, 2021

Sylvinho and Gabriel disappear from my team please I beg you — manuzinha (@manuzinhasccp) November 6, 2021

Sylvinho set up a clear strategy for this game… 🔸Social tagging, keeping as much distance as possible

🔸Zero intensity

🔸Super slow motion movement

🔸Ball bounce

🔸And that St. George scores a goal — Agnaldo – #ForaSylvinho (@agfon21) November 6, 2021

YOU’RE NOT A GENIO, SYLVINHO! Climbed TOO BADLY SINCE THE BEGINNING — Loucos do Bando (@loucosdobandoo) November 6, 2021

CANTILLO VC IS A STAR 🦅 https://t.co/UBmgDWbYsz — Filps (@filpobr) November 6, 2021

I don’t know what was most beautiful in this move:

– Job Protection

– Beautiful pass from 123

– Cantillo’s domain and goal — . 𝓢𝓸𝓾𝓼𝓪 (@the_kaykegs) November 6, 2021

See more at: Corinthians fans, Corinthians x Fortaleza, Sylvinho and Gabriel.