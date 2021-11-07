Reserva Salvador and new criticism of Sylvinho and Gabriel mark victory for Corinthians; see tweets

Corinthians beat Fortaleza this Saturday afternoon in emotion, scoring the last goal of the game in the final minutes. Despite the three points, Fiel made some criticisms of the alvinegro team.

As has happened, even before the ball rolled, Sylvinho was criticized. The coach’s lineup did not please the fans, who also took the coach’s foot during the substitutions. In the field, who received the most negative comments was Gabriel – see some tweets below.

The shirt 5 had another afternoon of underperformance, missed passes and made wrong shots, generating a lot of complaints. The defensive midfielder’s situation became even more delicate when Cantillo, who had been starting in his place, entered the field and scored the winning goal.

The Colombian, by the way, was praised by the fans. The play of the goal, which combined passes from Róger Guedes and Jô, was also widely commented.

Check out the repercussion of Corinthians’ victory

