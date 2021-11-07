Result of Lotofácil 2366 today, Saturday (11/06/2021)

At 8:29 pm (Brasilia time) the draw of the result of the Lotofácil contest 2366 took place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. The prize was accumulated in R$ 7.5 million and could go to the bettor who hit the 15 tens.

The numbers drawn at Lotofácil were: 01-03-07-10-11-13-15-16-18-19-20-21-22-25.

Results of the Lotofácil contest 2366

Players can win in up to five prize bands by partially or totally marking the result of Lotofácil contest 2366. If there is more than one winner of the main amount, the value will be divided equally between the parties.

In the three smallest ranges, fixed amounts are paid: R$25 for 13 hits; BRL 10 for 12 hits; and R$ 5 for 11 hits. Caixa deducts the fixed prizes, and the remainder goes to the other ranges and the final value is defined after apportionment among the lucky ones.

How to receive the Lotofácil 2366 award

Did you win at Lotofácil? To receive it is simple, just present the winning bet at a lottery shop or at Caixa Econômica Federal, depending on the amount. The player must be in possession of a document with a photo, such as the RG, in addition to the CPF.

For those with prizes of up to R$1,903.98 gross (R$1,332.78 net), the money can be redeemed at a lottery agency. Those who place the bet online, through the Lotteries website or application, can also transfer the value of the prizes to a MercadoPago account.

For values ​​above 1,903.98 gross, the player will have to go to a Caixa branch.

Another rule is for the redemption period: for prizes of R$ 10 thousand or more, it is necessary to wait two days to deposit. Smaller amounts are paid on the spot.

In general, the deadline to receive the Lotofácil prize is 90 days after the draw of the result of Lotofácil 2366.

how to bet

For those who didn’t hit anything this Saturday, Caixa resumes betting next Monday, November 8, during business hours. The single bet costs R$2.50. Lotofácil’s biggest bet, with 20 tens, costs R$ 38,760.00. You have to play between 15 to 20 numbers.

Lotofácil has daily draws, from Monday to Saturday. The draws always take place from 8 pm (Brasilia time).

Watch the Lotofácil draw video

Also check: Lotofácil’s latest results