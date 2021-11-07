Result of Quina 5698: check the drawn tens; Friday 11/5

Friday it’s also day of Quina, today has the contest 5698 with the award of BRL 1.4 million, check it out now the Result of Quina 5698; the drawn dozens are: 16-39-43-45-77. check everything here in the session of lotteries, of Tech News.

O draw was held at 20h in the space of the Savings Bank in São Paulo – SP, and broadcast through the digital channels of the Box: Youtube and Facebook, in addition to TV network.

Also, to bet on the next competition from quinine, just go to one Lottery Houses unit or bet for Online Lotteries, that allow bets until 19:30.

Therefore, to place a simple bet of 5 tens, the bettor must fork out BRL 2.0. Therefore, those who guess 5, 4, 3 and 2 numbers get prizes.

O Result left after the draw was held at 8 pm, and brought the millionaire prize of BRL 1.4 million, check now the dozens drawn in this Friday:

16-39-43-45-77

Quina Awards 5698:

5 hits: There were no winners;

4 hits: 61 winning bets – R$ 5,768.05;

3 hits: 4,475 winning bets – R$74.88;

2 hits: 107,274 winning bets – R$3.12.

So if you haven’t been awarded, don’t worry. After that, the next contest of quinine, will be held at Saturday, Because the quinine performs every day.

won the lottery? VHere’s how to receive your award.

Firstly, to receive the awards from the Lotteries Cash, you can go to any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches, prizes over R$1,903.98 only receive at Caixa. In conclusion, you only receive the prize upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and the receipt of the original and winning bet, insert your CPF on the back of the bet.

