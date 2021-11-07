Result of the Federal Lottery contest 5612 on Saturday (11/06/2021)

Check out the Federal Lottery result on Saturday, contest 5612, which can pay a prize of R$ 500 thousand. The numbers were released at 7:10 pm today, 11/06/21. See if you are the winner of one of the top five prizes in the draw.

Check the numbers of the tickets drawn and the prize of each one:

43160 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand

69846 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand

99002 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand

71421 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand

33225 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

Players will have five chances to have the ticket drawn in the Federal lottery on Saturday, and the order of prizes is as follows: R$ 18.3 thousand, R$ 19 thousand, R$ 24 thousand, R$ 27 thousand and R$ 500 thousand.

The player holding the ticket with the same combination of numbers from one of the five Federal Lottery Saturday lottery draws wins one of the top prizes.

In addition, you can win by getting it right:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the unit of the first prize

The thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes

The final ten identical to one of the three before or after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

Results of the last draws

Result of Federal Lottery 5610

1st drawing: 51273 – Prize of R$ 500,000.00

2nd drawing: 46972 – Prize of R$ 27,000.00

3rd drawing: 83641 – Prize of R$ 24,000.00

4th drawing: 55412 – Prize of BRL 19,000.00

5th drawing: 54371- Prize of BRL 18,329.00

Result of Federal Lottery 5609

1st PRIZE: 34429 – BRL 500,000.00

2nd PRIZE: 16928 – R$ 27,000.00

3rd PRIZE: 94185 – R$ 24,000.00

4th PRIZE: 25833 – BRL 19,000.00

5th PRIZE: 90717 – BRL 18,329.00

Result of Federal Lottery 5608

1st PRIZE: 85559 – BRL 500,000.00

2nd PRIZE: 49025 – R$ 27,000.00

3rd PRIZE: 37505 – R$ 24,000.00

4th PRIZE: 39090 – BRL 19,000.00

5th PRIZE: 31850 – BRL 18,329.00

Result of Federal Lottery 5607

1st PRIZE: 37435 – BRL 500,000.00

2nd PRIZE: 62943 – R$ 27,000.00

3rd PRIZE: 02536 – R$ 24,000.00

4th PRIZE: 65819 – BRL 19,000.00

5th PRIZE: 75401 – BRL 18,329.00

