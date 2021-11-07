Review: Arcane Delivers What LoL Fans Have Been Waiting For Years | lol

After numerous flirtations with the audiovisual, Riot Games finally showed its full potential with animations in Arcane. The series made in partnership with Netflix and the studio Fortiche is the first major endeavor by the owner of League of Legends in this type of content, and the delivery is, so far, impeccable. O ge had early access to the first four episodes of the production, and can guarantee they live up to years of fan expectations.

Arcane takes the viewer to Piltover, one of the classic regions of the LoL universe. At first, the city is divided into two: the highest part, where the elite live, and the lowest part, which in the future will be known as Zaun. From the beginning, the work of the Fortiche studio helps the spectator to get acquainted very well in both locations, making it clear, through lighting and colors, where each scene is taking place.

The “double city” is the backdrop for the origin story of two classic League of Legends characters: Vi and Jinx; the latter, it is worth mentioning, is initially presented as Powder. After experiencing a traumatic civil war, the sisters are taken in by Vander, who owns a bar in lower Piltover, and grow up in a troupe of petty delinquents.

Simultaneously, Jayce, a young scientist from the upper town, tries to prove to Piltover’s council that Hextec, a device that extracts magic through technology, is safe and can be used to take the city to a new level of development. Of course, the ton’s fear of magic is quite justified, and the character will enlist the help of another daring scientist to continue his research.

Obviously the stories get mixed up at a given time. If you’ve watched the trailers, you’ll also know that there’s a villain in evidence: Silco, who carries out clandestine experiments, will cross paths with the pair of sisters and be largely responsible for their eventual breakup — also featured in the trailers.

Respecting and expanding a distant universe

Of course, characters like Vi and Jinx, released so long ago in LoL, already have a robust lore. Much of this is respected by the Arcane screenplay; even so, it is natural that one or another idea has to be reworked to tell a story more attractive to viewers:

“This is something that involves some risk. With Arcane, some points where we may have diverged from the original story were with the intention of bringing as many champions to the series as possible, without seeming to sacrifice the integrity of the storylines of the characters we wanted to focus on. But sometimes, this involves creating connections, sewing threads for characters that weren’t previously connected — explains Alex Yee, one of the creators of the series, in an interview with ge.

Indeed, Arcane feels like a League of Legends experience. To complement the ambiance, Riot Games wasn’t afraid to create an ecosystem that links the series to all of its games. The RiotX Arcane event, announced this Monday (1), makes clear the ties that a more attentive spectator could already see.

The Hexgates, gates that use Hextec to carry out fast transports, are a central point for the story and also for the League of Legends 2022 preseason. The game will add Hextec Dragons to the Dragon roster that already exists in Summoner’s Rift, and this type of creature modifies the map in a way that is certainly no coincidence: inserting rapid transport portals through the Rift.

“We’ve been toying with the idea of ​​creating this kind of connection for a long time. We want to have these experiences where we create a story like Arcane, and you can experience some parts of it in the different games that we have. We hope that the full experience that will be released together with Arcane will be a pleasure for our players, but there are certainly plans to create more immersive experiences within Riot products — explains Christian Linke, the other creator of the series.

It’s still a series after all

Of course, Arcane had to have clear references to the games and the League of Legends universe, but none of that would work if the story told wasn’t authentic. Fortunately, in the four episodes that were anticipated to ge, the plot is consistent. What is most striking is how Riot chose to tell a story that, despite taking place in a fantasy world, sounds very real in its consequences and risks.

Arcane characters experience genuine emotions; mainly suffering, in the first arc of the story. The aim of creating bonds between viewer and protagonists is clear, and very well executed:

Alex Yee talks about the depth of characters in Arcane

Thanks to this, the series becomes accessible even for those who have no knowledge of League of Legends, and are interested only in a new production exclusive to Netflix. Of course, things make more sense for those who already know the quirks of the universe of Runeterra, but it’s still possible to dive into Piltover and Zaun without even knowing who Vi and Jinx are.

Finally, it is essential to highlight again the work of the studio Fortiche in the series. Arcane looks and sounds innovative in every scene. The “2.5D” styling fits in nicely with the duality of the settings, helping to contrast Piltover’s majesty with Zaun’s darkness.

In the second act, the animation still gains new flavors. With Jinx already an adult and showing all his madness, some scenes have small “hallucinations” that superimpose simple drawings to the elements that are already on the screen. The result complements the Champion’s personality very well, and I asked the creators if we can expect even more new flavors for the next episodes:

“There will definitely be tons of things. It was interesting because we figured things out while producing the episodes. I think Fortiche has the superpower of 2D effects, that was something we already knew and wanted to use to make something. But whenever there was an opportunity for a specific moment in history, we found it only then. So yeah, there are definitely wilder ideas, especially later in the season. You’ll see when the 2D aspect comes into play with everything,” Linke declared.