Rico and Aline criticize Day for cursing Mari’s appearance

This morning, Rico and Aline recalled the moment when Dayane criticized Marina’s appearance at the eighth party of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV). The pedestrians talked in the tree house and were disappointed with the model’s attitude.

The ex-panicat recalled: “She had the courage to say: ‘I think muscular woman is super ugly’. I think that every woman has her beauty, muscular is beautiful, thin is beautiful, plump is beautiful”. Rico added: “Fat is beautiful” and the girl agreed: “Plus size is beautiful. Each woman has her different beauty, thank God, worse if every woman was the same. So, come to criticize women, demean women? Oh, for , right. What an ugly thing”.

The ex-participant of On Vacation with the Ex opined: “I could be wrong, because we’re not sure about anything here. But I think that if Day goes to the farm, she leaves”. Aline analyzed: “What she’s been doing is surreal.”

The person continued talking about Day’s criticisms of Marina: “Do you think I was going to keep talking, looking at someone, saying: ‘Ugly girl, there, girl without salt.’ My God, of course not. On the contrary. , I swear, I think Marina is sensual, I think she is beautiful, accent beautiful”.

Rico agreed: “She’s beautiful. She may be afraid to stand up, but she’s beautiful” and the ex-panicat interrupted: “That’s one thing, isn’t it? Separated from something else.” And the pawn explained: “This has nothing to do with beauty. But she’s beautiful. I can’t say that. She’s beautiful.” Aline declared, “Wonderful.”

During the party, Dayane said he didn’t think Marina was pretty, criticized the girl’s appearance and said she looked like a man.