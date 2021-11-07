Rodrigo Maia sues STF and asks for suspension of PEC dos Precatórios | Economy

Michel Jesus/ Chamber of Deputies Rodrigo Maia sues STF and asks for suspension of the PEC of Precatório

The former president of the Chamber, Rodrigo Maia (no party-RJ), called the Supreme Court (STF) asking for the immediate suspension of the processing of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório. The PEC was approved in the first round in the House and, for now, its vote in the second round is scheduled for next Tuesday.

In the action, Maia points out that the current president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), would have made irregular regimental maneuvers to allow the approval of the PEC. In “Valor”, Maia assessed that there was an “obvious abuse of power” by Lira to leverage the government’s proposal, and cited artifices such as allowing remote voting for parliamentarians abroad and also the presentation of an agglutinative amendment in the plenary, replacing the main text of the PEC, with unprecedented content in relation to the processing of the proposal, which violates the regulation of the Chamber.

“The debate around proposals that change the Constitution must be serene enough to provide a real debate in a democratic environment, which reflects the importance of changing the constitutional text,” said Maia to “Valor”. “The text was voted that it was unknown which, resulting from an agglutinative amendment that agglutinated non-existent amendments. The Chamber voted for a phantom amendment”.

This Saturday, in response to a supra-party action presented by opposition lawmakers, the STF minister Rosa Weber had already determined that the Chamber manifests itself, within 24 hours, with explanations on the regimental maneuvers pointed out in the PEC vote. In action, deputies questioned the voting procedures.

Maia’s action asks the STF to suspend the processing of the PEC, without analyzing the merits of the proposal, under the argument that the regimental maneuvers represented violations of the Constitution. In case of a favorable preliminary decision, the Chamber may be led to postpone the vote on the second round of the PEC, a necessary stage before the proposal goes to the Senate.