Roma bitter third match without victory after losing against Venezia in Italian League | italian football

Roma again failed in the Italian Championship. Away from home, the team led by José Mourinho lost to Venezia, by 3-2, and suffered their second straight defeat in the competition. On Thursday, the team had already tied with the modest Bodo/Glimt, from Norway, by 2-2, at home, in the Conference League.

With the result, Roma are in fifth place in the Italian, with 19 points. This Sunday, the team may be overtaken by its biggest rival. Later, Lazio faces Salernitana. The team from the capital has 18 points. Napoli leads the championship with 31 points. This Sunday, the leader will play against Verona.

Sunday’s comeback defeat in Venice further disrupted Mourinho’s work. In the last seven matches, the team won only one and still suffered a rout to Bodo / Glint, by 6-1, away from home, last month.

This Sunday, Venezia took the lead right at the start of the game. On minute 3, Mattia Caldara scored the home team’s goal. Roma reacted at the end of the first half. In the 43rd minute, Eldor Shorumudov equalized. Four minutes later, Tammy Abraham turned to Roma.

