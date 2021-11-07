Rosa Weber canceled the ‘Bolsolão’

Regarded as the icing on the cake of the center, the so-called “secret budget” has been suspended since this Friday (5), by order of the minister Pink Weber. Nicknamed “bolsolão” (Bolsonaro’s monthly allowance), the scheme moves billions of reais in the so-called “rapporteur’s amendments”, money that is passed on to deputies and senators who vote with the government to carry out works in their electoral strongholds. And it’s all very obscure. It is not known who receives and the criteria for applying the money.

“The discovery that a significant portion of the Federal Government’s budget is being offered to a group of parliamentarians, through arbitrary distribution established between political coalitions, is perplexing, so that such congressmen use public resources according to their personal interests, without observing objective criteria for implementation of the public policies that the expenses should serve, simply by direct indication of the beneficiaries by the parliamentarians themselves, without any justification based on technical or legal criteria, carried out through informal and obscure ways, without the data of these operations even being registered for the purpose of control by the competent authorities or the injured population”, wrote the minister, ordering the government to publicize “all acts”.

The action is authored by Psol. President Fux has already included it on Tuesday’s agenda, for the plenary to corroborate or not.

Boy… Rosa Weber, from STF, canceled Arthur Lira’s Pix… — Lucas Rocha (@lucasgsrocha) November 5, 2021

The scandal of the century. It’s a pity q will never have the nickname of “mensalão” nor that duct of JN bills. It’s a scandal on the right https://t.co/8piZaNosdf — xico sá (@xicosa) November 6, 2021

***

The ‘Pizza Tower’

It was chipping. The pocketbook people who lived to shock President Dilma for occasional potatoes released during the term is in molting, after that “pizza tower” of the Bolsonaro, instead of the famous Pisa Tower known worldwide.

There is no longer any way to make fun of the PT for “stocking the wind”, without having to digest a margherita or an imaginary pepperoni roasted in the middle of the Piazza del Duomo.

No ketchup, of course.

***

lime shovel

Deltan Dallagnol and Sergio Moro, the self-declared anti-politicians at the time of hunting witches from the left, this week took care of the lime shovel in the Lava Jato operation. If there was any shred of credibility for the so-called “task force”, everything fell apart with the “candidacies” of the judge and the prosecutor.

How to explain that all that fuss about the prison of ex-president Lula, for example, later muddied by the so-called ‘jato leak’, was no longer stimulated by party-political interest?

Deltan wants to be a senator, Moro, president. Both need privileged forum.

To see.

Furthermore, it is as Minister Gilmar Mendes said on the matter: ‘Power was demonized to seize it’.

***

By the way

Dallagnol could not run for elective office for eight years. He would have disciplinary proceedings pending at the National Council of the Public Ministry, and the Clean Record Law provides for ineligibility for those who request dismissal in this situation.

(By the way, again, what would prove all his incompetence, for how could a prosecutor have given up a pompous paycheck without knowing such an important rule?)

To see.

***

In fact, once again

Sérgio Moro has not been very pleased with the readers of his “political” posts on social networks.

Most comments are criticisms. Some are not even republican.

In this fight, leftists and pocketmen are blowing the horn on the same note.

***

Marília Mendonça

Dying is part of the game, but leaving unexpectedly as was the talented, very young and powerful singer, this Friday (5), is to cut your heart into many pieces.

No words fit.

(But the group on social networks got “gun” with the singer’s press office, who assured her that she was “okay” when she was already dead)

And very serious is the news that other pilots recently denounced the installation of power and telephone towers, without signage and clandestinely, close to the runway where the singer’s plane would land. Minas energy companies need to explain. And pay for any liability.

When I read that the plane crash of @MariliaMRal it may have been caused by electrical wires, the irregularity of which had already been denounced, the sadness turns to anger.

Resignation to the inevitable is painful but bearable. Unworthy is to live with deaths caused by neglect. — Andréa Pachá (@AndreaMPacha) November 6, 2021

***

Marília Mendonça 2

And what about the “journalistic” coverage of the accident by some televisions?

Even bodies exhibited live.

***

Scholarship

A pocket narist rushed on Twitter to say that the singer’s plane crashed because the pilot had a reaction to the anti-covid vaccine.

***

Caetano

Excerpt from the review of the magazine “L’obs”, French bible, about the new album of Caetano Veloso, “Meu Coco” – this weekend’s edition: “We must watch over Caetano Veloso as we watch over the Amazon. Due to the age of his melodies, his fragile and subtle voice of a tender archangel, doesn’t the Brazilian Bahian belong to the heritage of humanity?”

Cover of the edition (Photo: reproduction)

***

Scalpel

Life is really not easy for anyone. The hospital Albert Einstein, five stars from São Paulo, turned away a plastic surgeon who deformed patients’ noses.

And the same thing would have happened to him in three other hospitals.

***

Zozim Style

And the PDT, huh?

***

Bolsonaro at PF

The president of the Republic gave testimony to the Federal Police this week in the case of his interference in the corporation itself, denounced by Sergio Moro.

But it is said that what marked the afternoon were “the questions that the PF did not ask”, as there were no representatives (lawyers) of the accusing party in the room, only servants questioning the boss.

***

Record

The city of São Paulo, with 94% of people vaccinated, only registered the death of one person per covid in 24 hours – from Thursday to Friday.

***

The ‘Saint’

There are people advocating for Geraldo Alckmin be nominated vice president on the ticket with Lula for the presidency in 2022.

The former president only smiled when he heard.

To see.

***

Niteroi

The mayor Axel Grael need to create a working group to inspect the city’s marquees.

When one of them falls on a resident’s head, it’s going to be a problem.

There are countless that are rotten and with apparent hardware.

***

MG police

The Military Police of Minas Gerais staged scenes worthy of Carrefour security guards this week, when, when containing a poor black woman with a child in her arms, he threw her to the ground (the police were some big men for a slight woman) and, in “fashion ” George Floyd, nearly killed her with his knee immobilizing her neck – her son remaining in her lap.

Security cameras caught.

Whatever she did, no one deserves this kind of treatment.

In the scene, also, another younger son (about five years old) of the girl is seen trying to fight with the PMs, timidly kicking the boots of the indecent uniforms.

The fault lies with the governor, who belongs to the same “truculence party” as the president of the Republic.

(then they pretend not to understand why the left is about to gain power again in the next elections)

The scenes are grotesque (Photo: reproduction)

***

Obesity

The growth of obesity in Brazil – especially after the covid-19 pandemic – and treatments to restore the quality of life for people with excess weight and associated diseases will be debated between the 11th and 13th of November, in São Paulo.

The Brazilian Society of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery (SBCBM) will bring together more than 1,500 surgeons and professionals who work to combat obesity such as nutritionists, nutritionists, physiotherapists, physical education professionals, psychologists and psychiatrists, at the Transamerica exhibition center.

***

Big house

Rio is no longer at risk of losing the main theater in the South Zone and the city’s cultural and historical heritage. The theater Big house guaranteed its permanence with the renewal of the assignment of use signed by the State Secretary for Culture and Creative Economy, Danielle Barros.

***

immigrants

More than 6,000 immigrants were hired by the temporary modality in Brazil from January to September this year, an increase of around 13% compared to the same period in 2020. The data are from a survey carried out by Employer, an HR company.

***

in Leblon

The shore of Rio de Janeiro will gain a more colorful and playful air from this Sunday (7). In the passage known as low baby, on Leblon beach, three Rio brands – Drogarias Pacheco, LZ Studio and GeneaL got together to revitalize the Geneal kiosk. The space, frequented by children, is listed by the Historic Heritage of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro.

***

Samba

On the National Culture Day, celebrated this Friday (5), the City of Rio regulated the samba circles in public spaces in Rio de Janeiro. The mayor Eduardo Pais, along with the secretaries of Culture, Marcus Faustini, and of Government and Public Integrity, Marcelo Calero, signed the decree at the Museum of Art in Rio, in Praça Mauá, with the right to a samba session.

***

Whelks

On the afternoon of Thursday (4), it happened at Rio Búzios Beach Hotel, a meeting between event producers, the Fire Department (CBMERJ), Civil Defense, Posture Inspection, Health, Finance and Environment and the Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro (PMERJ).

Lectures so that producers could learn about the new rules for holding events in the city. Opening of processes will now be fully online.

***

Homage

While Bolsonaro awards medals from the federal government itself, the president of the Butantan Institute, Dimas Caves, received two awards granted by the government of China, becoming the first Brazilian in the health area to receive the Friendship Award and the Great Wall Friendship Award, top awards to foreigners who made outstanding contributions to the modernization of the country. The tribute was announced by the deputy prime minister of the Asian country, Liu He, in an online ceremony.

***

*** O Itaú Cultural and the Tide Setubal Foundation launch the Ancestry platform, which goes live on November 8, bringing together a vast collection of Brazilian heritages, starting with the Afro-Brazilian theme;

*** In the year it completes 20 editions, the Rio Book Biennial will bring as a novelty a program specially designed by a curator collective. Event will take place from December 3rd to 12th, at Riocentro. Ticket sales are now open and this time they will take place exclusively online, on the event website.

*** The Zona Sul supermarket chain will have vegan and sustainable points of sale from positive;

*** After more than a year in the “home office”, the Santa Clauses return in person to the malls. the of New America arrives this Saturday (6);

*** The work Whirligig (Reel) – a circular construction in glass and stainless steel by the American conceptual artist Dan Graham – will occupy the external area of ​​the building. MAM Rio from November 13th.