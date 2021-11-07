Rosa Weber canceled the ‘Bolsolão’

Regarded as the icing on the cake of the center, the so-called “secret budget” has been suspended since this Friday (5), by order of the minister Pink Weber. Nicknamed “bolsolão” (Bolsonaro’s monthly allowance), the scheme moves billions of reais in the so-called “rapporteur’s amendments”, money that is passed on to deputies and senators who vote with the government to carry out works in their electoral strongholds. And it’s all very obscure. It is not known who receives and the criteria for applying the money.

“The discovery that a significant portion of the Federal Government’s budget is being offered to a group of parliamentarians, through arbitrary distribution established between political coalitions, is perplexing, so that such congressmen use public resources according to their personal interests, without observing objective criteria for implementation of the public policies that the expenses should serve, simply by direct indication of the beneficiaries by the parliamentarians themselves, without any justification based on technical or legal criteria, carried out through informal and obscure ways, without the data of these operations even being registered for the purpose of control by the competent authorities or the injured population”, wrote the minister, ordering the government to publicize “all acts”.