Rosa Weber gives the Chamber 24 hours to explain the vote of the PEC on Precatório

the minister Pink Weber, reporter at Federal Court of Justice of an action requesting the annulment of the vote on the PEC of Precatório, gave a period of 24 hours for the Chamber of Deputies provide information on the approval of the text in the first round. Information is from g1.

A group of deputies contests the rite adopted by the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), during the vote in the first round of the proposal, approved last Thursday (4), by 312 votes in favour.

The government Jair Bolsonaro has the approval of the PEC to make the payment of the Brazil Aid, in the amount of R$ 400 reais, a program that will replace the family allowance. The proposal frees the government from paying part of the court orders, government debts with individuals and legal entities, in 2022.

According to the deputies who move the action, the government only got the necessary support for the approval of the PEC because Lira adopted irregular maneuvers in the vote, allowing deputies who were not present in the Chamber to vote, for example.

According to the deputies, the internal regulation of the Chamber says that the congressman who performs an official diplomatic or cultural mission must be licensed, and, therefore, cannot vote on matters analyzed in plenary.

In the vote of the PEC, deputies who were on official mission in the COP 26, in Glasglow, Scotland, voted remotely.

