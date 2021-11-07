Sainz has a “stressful” day and Leclerc admits personal disappointment in Mexico

F1 IN MEXICO LIVE! ALL ABOUT THE CLASSIFICATION AT HERMANOS RODRÍGUES | Briefing

It’s true that Ferrari has an interesting situation compared to big rivals of the year, McLaren, at the weekend of the GP in Mexico City. Even so, the atmosphere of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc at the end of Saturday (6) of qualifying practice was far from reflecting anything in the least positive.

The two pilots were uncomfortable. Carlos Sainz, who made the sixth time, regretted the fact that it took him a long time to do a good lap and says he lost his hand in the car during the day. Finally, he ended up surpassed by Pierre Gasly in fifth place through AlphaTauri’s tactic of asserting the vacuum given by Yuki Tsunoda.

“It’s very stressful for me, it was a very complicated classification. I lost the good feeling I had with the car in Q1 and I also lost the medium tires – with them, the car was complicated. So I didn’t make a clean lap until the last attempt at Q3. I was very out of rhythm and didn’t feel anything special. When I finished the lap, I thought I would be in tenth”, he said.

“They have been using vacuum, something that yields a few tenths. They’ve been at our pace since the beginning of the weekend, and when you add 0s2, they’re ahead. Since TL1, I thought I would stay ahead, I was flying with the car, but in qualifying it wasn’t like that”, he continued.

Charles Leclerc comes out in eighth place (Photo: Ferrari)

Leclerc did not yield well. It was eighth, behind Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo – McLaren’s good situation is due to the fact that Lando Norris, punished, left only 18th. The Monegasque admitted that he ended the day disappointed in himself.

“I didn’t try to give Carlos a vacuum, that was our rhythm. On a weekend, choosing where I want to position myself [na classificação] it’s mine, in the other it’s his. Here it was his turn, and Carlos wanted to stay ahead”, he said.

“I’m disappointed in myself today, the weekend is tough. I had difficulties in all free practice, but in qualifying I could see a light at the end of the tunnel. When I needed the return, I couldn’t see my mistakes. But that’s how things work,” he concluded.

O BIG PRIZE follow all activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME. The start of the race is scheduled for 16:00 (GMT) on Sunday.