Salvador will have “Pedalada do Bem” to warn about prostate cancer | Sport

To reinforce that sport is among the main medical recommendations as a factor for promoting physical and mental health and improving quality of life, more than 500 cyclists from 35 groups will put the skinny ones to ride this Sunday (7), during the action “November Blue – A good ride”. Making an alert about prostate cancer, the group will leave at 8 am from Itapuã Lighthouse towards the Barra lighthouse, covering almost 23 kilometers along the edge of the Bahian capital. The concentration is scheduled for 7am and the pedal will be preceded by explanations about the disease.

The good ride, which will bring together doctors, patients, family members and supporters of the cause, also has a social bias. Non-perishable food will be collected for donation to charities. The headlight to headlight pedal is part of the campaign Blue november from the AMO 2021 Clinic, whose motto is “Do you have a prostate? Take the exam”.

All activities of AMO’s Blue November campaign draw attention to the prejudice and shame of talking about prostate cancer, which still haunts the male population, delaying or even neglecting early diagnosis and preventing the adoption of other essential care. health.

One of the participants in the activity, oncologist Augusto Mota, coordinator of the Oncology Urology Service from Clínica AMO, explains that prostate cancer is the most common among men, except for non-melanoma skin, and represents 29% of diagnoses of the disease among Brazilians.

As the specialist advises, routine examinations should be started between 45 and 50 years of age, if the patient does not have a family history. “For Afro-descendants, screening tests should start at age 40, since studies show more chances of these men having cancer early and developing the most severe form”, he points out.

Cases in Brazil in 2021

For this year, the estimates of the National Cancer Institute (Inca) point to 65,840 new cases, with an estimated risk of 62.95/100 thousand inhabitants. Given the data, early diagnosis remains the focus of Novembro Azul because it raises the chances of cure to more than 90%.

In the national scenario, Bahia appears in fourth place among the states with the highest number of cases of prostate cancer in 2021, with 6,130 occurrences, with 1,090 in Salvador. The first three are with São Paulo (13,650), Rio de Janeiro (6,440) and Minas Gerais (6,420).

