Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has photos leaked on the internet

Cases and renderings of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra have been running on the internet in recent months. But now, Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech has posted photos of a real S22 Ultra, showing various details of the South Korean company’s flagship smartphone.

The first surprise is that the S22 Ultra doesn’t have a niche for cameras on the back of the phone, unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Ultra designs. Camera lenses come straight out of the back of the device. The photos on the back also show a “CONFIDENTIAL, Photos are not allowed” sticker.

From the images, the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s screen appears to be slightly curved, which debunk rumors that Samsung would invest in fully flat screens for the model. In this aspect, the S22 Ultra’s screen is apparently more curved than the S21’s, as the PhoneArena website pointed out.

The base of the model is flat, a design that is very reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The base photos also show the compartment for the Samsung S Pen, with the stylus stored away. The included AS Pen was a strong rumor for the S22 Ultra, which sparked speculation that the model would be called the Note 22 Ultra.

As for the Galaxy S22 Ultra specs, some information has been available for a while. The screen is a 6.8-inch Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Cameras must be 108 MP (main), 12 MP (ultra-wide), a 10 MP telephoto, and a periscopic camera 10 MP at the rear. The battery will be 5,000 mAh.

The processor will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898 for the American version of the cell phone, while the international model will have the Exynos 2200. R$6,650 at the current price).

