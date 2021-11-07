Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may have S Pen and bizarre camera set

Supposed images of one of Samsung’s upcoming smartphones, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, were released. They were made public through informant Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech. And the set of cameras on the back looks worse than it looked on renders that leaked a while ago.

From the photos, the Galaxy S22 Ultra should be the size of a phablet — a smartphone-tablet hybrid. One of the images even indicates the presence of an S Pen, which means that the site renders Oneleaks posted were correct: this is the return of the Galaxy Note from Samsung, albeit on a separate line. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also appears to have rectangular edges — which sounds like a message to Note lovers who felt left out.

But the design of the rear cameras is a downside: there are four lenses and a sensor crammed together. This means that the camera setup doesn’t exude the smoothness of Samsung’s previous releases. It doesn’t look at all like the way Samsung defined the placement of cameras on the S21 Ultra, for example. Even Google has figured out a way to group the three cameras on the back of the Pixel 6 without looking like “a bunch of cameras fell in here by mistake”.