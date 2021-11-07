Santos x Palmeiras: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

After two straight victories, Santos breathed in the Brasileirão. The team led by coach Fábio Carille broke away from the relegation zone and reached 35 points. Now, Peixe is in 13th place, but still far from its rival.

Classified for the final of the Libertadores, Palmeiras rocked again in the Brasileirão with four straight victories (Internacional, Ceará, Sport and Grêmio) and reached 52 points, in third. The good phase makes the team dream of taking the difference of ten points to the leader Atlético-MG in the final rounds.

Streaming: Globo (for SP, PE, PA, CE, AL, MT, MS, TO, GO, PR and RS), with narration by Cléber Machado and comments by Caio Ribeiro and Casagrande. Premiere broadcasts throughout Brazil, with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Ana Thaís Matos and Roque Jr.

Santos – technician Fábio Carille

Santos will have the return of two important players for this Sunday’s derby. After being suspended last weekend, against Athletico, midfielder Vinicius Zanocelo and forward Marinho return to the starting lineup.

Coach Fábio Carille will also be able to count again with more options. Defender Kaiky and midfielder Gabriel Pirani, recovered from injuries, trained normally during the week and will be available. The pair should be on the bench this Sunday.

Embezzlement: John, Sandry, Kevin Malthus, Jobson and Léo Baptistão and Camacho (injured).

Hanging: Luiz Felipe, Vinicius Balieiro, Kaiky, Madson and Marcos Guilherme.

The likely squad: João Paulo, Danilo Boza, Robson Reis and Emiliano Velázquez; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme; Marinho, Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli.

Palmeiras – coach Abel Ferreira

Abel has practically every player available for the derby. The only question is whether left-back Jorge, in the final stages of recovery from a muscle injury, will be related. The coach didn’t give any clues during the week about how he’s going to build the team, but the tendency is for him to choose a team very similar to the one that won Grêmio.

Hanging: Kuscevic, Scarpa, Rony, Felipe Melo, Deyverson, Abel Ferreira and Vitor Castanheira (assistant).

The likely lineup has: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Danilo), Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa (Luiz Adriano); Dudu and Ron.

