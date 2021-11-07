Santos x Palmeiras: where to watch the derby for the Brasileirão, refereeing and squads

In a match valid for the 30th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, saints and Palmeiras face off this Sunday (7th), at 4 pm (Brasilia time), at Vila Belmiro, in Santos-SP.

In the vice leadership of Brasileirão with 52 points earned, 10 of the leader Atlético-MG, Palmeiras defeated Grêmio, by 3-1, in Porto Alegre-RS and comes from four straight victories in the national competition.

Santos, in turn, occupies the 15th place with 35 and, in the last round, beat Athetico-PR, in Curitiba, by 1-0 and rocked the second straight victory in the tournament.

MARINHO AND VINICIUS ZANOCELO RETURN AFTER SUSPENSION; CAMACHO AND LÉO BAPTISTÃO MOVE INTO PHYSICAL TRANSACTION

Coach Fábio Carille will have important reinforcements for the derby against Palmeiras. Marinho and Vinicius Zanocelo return after automatic suspension and should be the news among those listed. Defender Kaiky and midfielder Gabriel Pirani, recovered, too and should be available.

Midfielder Camacho, with a thigh injury, and forward Léo Baptistão, with a calf problem, started the transition on the field this Friday (5th), at CT Rei Pelé.

JORGE CONTINUES IN A PHYSICAL TRANSACTION; MAYKE, RECOVERED, PARTICIPATES IN THE ACADEMY’S ACTIVITIES

The Palmeiras Medical Department is almost empty. Right-back Mayke, recovered from an arthroscopy on his right knee, participated in activities with his teammates at the Soccer Academy, in preparation for the derby in Vila Belmiro, may be the novelty among those listed.

Left-back Jorge, in physical transition, fulfilled the schedule inside the center of excellence. Saturday (06) training sets whether you will be able to travel with the cast.

Schedule, transmission, arbitration, probable escalations: the data from Santos x Palmeiras

Date: November 7, 2021, Sunday;

Schedule: 4 pm (Brasilia time);

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos-SP

Referee: Raphael Claus – FIFA/SP

assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis – FIFA/SP and Daniel Luis Marques – SP

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral – VAR-FIFA/SP, Vitor Carmona Metestaine – SP and Ednilson Corona – SP

Streaming:

– Globo Network (Open TV for the states of SP, RS, PR, GO, TO, MT, MS, AL, PE, CE and PA);

– Premiere (pay-per-view for all of Brazil);

– TNT Sports (Pay TV for all of Brazil, except the State of São Paulo);

– TNT Sports Stadium and HBO MAX (streaming apps).

SAINTS: João Paulo, Danilo Boza, Emiliano Velázquez and Robson Reis; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme; Marinho, Diego Tardelli and Lucas Braga. Technician: Fabio Carille

Embezzlement: Camacho (thigh injury), Léo Baptistão (calf problem), Jobson (muscle injury recovery), Kevin Malthus and John (both post-surgery);

Suspended: Nobody;

Hanging: Vinicius Balieiro, Madson, Pará, Marcos Guilherme, Luiz Felipe and Kaiky;

Return from suspension: Marinho and Vinicius Zanocelo (3rd yellow card).

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa (Luiz Adriano); Dudu and Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Jorge (in physical transition) and Felipe Melo (spared);

Suspended: Nobody;

Hanging: Felipe Melo, Gustavo Gómez, Ron, Gustavo Scarpa, Kuscevic, Abel Ferreira (technician) and Deyverson;

Return from suspension: Nobody.

