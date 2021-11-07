Scientists collectively renounce a medal awarded by Bolsonaro





Scientists who were awarded the National Order of Scientific Merit medal by President Jair Bolsonaro collectively renounced the honor after the former captain excluded from the list two scientists known to have positions that upset the government.

More than 20 scientists signed a letter in support of public health physician Adele Benzaken, director of the Instituto Leônidas & Maria Deane of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, and physician Marcus Vinícius Guimarães de Lacerda, of the Tropical Medicine Foundation Doctor Heitor Vieira Dourado.

“As scientists, we do not condone the way in which denialism in general, harassment of fellow scientists and recent cuts in federal budgets for science and technology have been used as tools to roll back the important progress made by the Brazilian scientific community in decades,” says the document.

Bolsonaro decided to reverse, on Friday 5th, the recognition given to the professionals two days earlier. The decoration was made ‘void’ in a decree that presented no justification.

Adele Benzaken was director of the Ministry of Health’s HIV/AIDS Department and was fired by Bolsonaro in 2019, under Luiz Henrique Mandetta. In an interview to CartaCapital at the time, the doctor had pointed out criticisms of the federal government in relation to initiatives dedicated to public health.

Marcus Lacerda, on the other hand, received insults and threats for proving that chloroquine is not effective against Covid-19, based on a study carried out in 2020. As Fiocruz itself reported, the doctor needed an armed escort for weeks to protect himself from attacks.