Scientists renounce medal awarded by Bolsonaro | News and analysis on the most relevant facts in Brazil | DW

More than 20 scientists awarded the National Order of Scientific Merit announced their collective renunciation of the honor this Saturday (06/11), just three days after the medal was awarded to the group by President Jair Bolsonaro.

In an open letter, they claim that the decision was motivated by the “arbitrary exclusion” of two researchers from the list of honorees, which caused them “indignation and repudiation”.

The scientists had been awarded on November 3 through a presidential decree. Two days later, on Friday, Bolsonaro signed a new decree removing from the list the names of Marcus Vinícius Guimarães Lacerda, a researcher at Fiocruz, and Adele Schwartz Benzaken, director of Fiocruz Amazônia.

“Such exclusion, unacceptable in all respects, becomes even more reprehensible for having occurred less than 48 hours after the initial publication, in yet another clear demonstration of persecution of scientists, configuring a new step in the systematic attack on science and technology by the current government,” writes the group.

Scientists continue to say they do not condone “the way in which denialism in general, persecutions of fellow scientists and recent cuts in federal budgets for science and technology have been used as tools to reverse the important progress made by the Brazilian scientific community in the last decades”.

The group reiterates that the collective resignation saddens them, but expresses their “indignation at the process of destruction of the university system and science and technology”.

the medal

The National Order of Scientific Merit is one of the highest honors granted by the government to national and foreign personalities. Since 1993, the medal recognizes names that have contributed to the development of science, technology and innovation in Brazil.

The nomination of the winners is carried out by a commission made up of three members appointed by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, three appointed by the Brazilian Academy of Sciences and three appointed by the Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science (SBPC).

“Our names were honorably indicated by this commission, which met in 2019. Scientific merit (as it could not be otherwise) was the only parameter considered for the inclusion of a name on the list”, the scientists say in the letter.

Although they say they are “honored” for earning “one of the greatest recognitions a scientist can receive in our country”, they point out that “the honor offered by a federal government that not only ignores science, but actively boycotts the recommendations of epidemiology and of collective health, is not consistent with our scientific trajectories”.

“In solidarity with colleagues who were summarily excluded from the list of recipients, and consistent with our ethical stance, we collectively renounce this nomination”, they conclude.

Pocketnarists targets

Both researchers excluded from the honor had become targets of pocketnaristas in recent times.

Contrary to the use of chloroquine in the treatment of covid-19, Guimarães Lacerda conducted a study in Amazonas in April 2020 that concluded that there were no benefits in applying high doses of the drug to patients with severe disease.

After the research, the scientist began to receive threats from supporters of Bolsonaro, who throughout the pandemic has been promoting chloroquine and other ineffective drugs.

Schwartz Benzaken, in turn, was fired in 2019 from the Ministry of Health department responsible for developing policies regarding sexually transmitted infections.

According to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, the dismissal would be linked to a booklet in the folder that had health tips for transsexual men. Bolsonaro is also known for uttering homophobic and anti-LGBTQ statements.

Check out the names of the scientists who renounced the honor:

Aldo Ângelo Moreira Lima (UFC)

Aldo José Gorgatti Zarbin (UFPR)

Alfredo Wagner Berno de Almeida (UEMA)

Anderson Stevens Leonidas Gomes (UFPE)

Angela De Luca Rebello Wagener (PUC-RJ)

Carlos Gustavo Tamm de Araujo Moreira (IMPA)

Cesar Gomes Victora (UFPel)

Claudio Landim (IMPA)

Fernando Garcia de Melo (UFRJ)

Fernando de Queiroz Cunha (USP)

João Candido Portinari (Project Portinari)

José Vicente Tavares dos Santos (UFRGS)

Luiz Antonio Martinelli (USP)

Maria Paula Cruz Schneider (UFPA)

Marília Oliveira Fonseca Goulart (UFAL)

Neusa Hamada (INPA)

Paulo Hilário Nascimento Saldiva (USP)

Paulo Sérgio Lacerda Beirão (UFMG)

Pedro Leite da Silva Dias (USP)

Regina Pekelmann Markus (USP)

Ronald Cintra Shellard (CBPF)

ek(ots)