Scorer of the victory voted best in Corinthians; Gabriel Pereira is bad and the worst

This Saturday afternoon, Corinthians beat Fortaleza by 1-0, in a game valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. The three points and the good performance were reflected in the table “Notes from the fans”, of the My Timon.

Scorer of the goal that gave Timão the victory at the end of the game, Cantillo got the best score. The shirt 24 had an average of 9.0 and led the ranking of good grades by hand.

Gustavo Mosquito and Róger Guedes were the other two best voted. Even entering only the second half, the first one set fire to the game and received a score of 8.7, while shirt 123 had an average of 8.0.

Who got the lowest score was Gabriel Pereira. After many mistakes in the first half, GP was substituted at half-time and didn’t have time to improve his score. Faithful gave an average of 3.2 for the player.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans*

Holders Cassius

Average rating: 6.2

Ratings received: 1,715 Fagner

Average rating: 6.5

Ratings received: 1,702 João Victor

Average rating: 7.5

Ratings received: 1,698 Gil

Average rating: 7.3

Ratings received: 1,684 Fabio Santos

Average rating: 6.1

Ratings received: 1,681 Gabriel

Average rating: 4.8

Ratings received: 1,708 Gabriel Pereira

Average rating: 3.2

Ratings received: 1,696 Du Queiroz

Average rating: 5.7

Ratings received: 1,687 Giuliano

Average rating: 6.4

Ratings received: 1,671 Roger Guedes

Average rating: 8.0

Ratings received: 1,712 Renato Augusto

Average rating: 7.6

Ratings received: 1,697 Reservations Gustavo Silva

Average rating: 8.7

Ratings received: 1,723 Cantillo

match star

Average rating: 9.0

Ratings received: 1,746 jo

Average rating: 7.6

Ratings received: 1,684 Xavier

Average rating: 5.6

Ratings received: 1,637 Technician Sylvinho

Average rating: 4.5

Ratings received: 1717 Referee Ramon Abatti Abel

Average rating: 4.6

Ratings received: 1399 Total votes: 28,557

*Fans’ notes registered until 11/06/2021 at 9:12 pm. The evaluations of Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza players, coach and referee will remain open for the public to vote until 11/07/2021 at 17:00.

