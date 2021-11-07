Scorer of the victory voted best in Corinthians; Gabriel Pereira is bad and the worst

by

This Saturday afternoon, Corinthians beat Fortaleza by 1-0, in a game valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. The three points and the good performance were reflected in the table “Notes from the fans”, of the My Timon.

Scorer of the goal that gave Timão the victory at the end of the game, Cantillo got the best score. The shirt 24 had an average of 9.0 and led the ranking of good grades by hand.

Gustavo Mosquito and Róger Guedes were the other two best voted. Even entering only the second half, the first one set fire to the game and received a score of 8.7, while shirt 123 had an average of 8.0.

Who got the lowest score was Gabriel Pereira. After many mistakes in the first half, GP was substituted at half-time and didn’t have time to improve his score. Faithful gave an average of 3.2 for the player.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans*

Holders
ÇCassius
Average rating: 6.2
Ratings received: 1,715
Fagner conserves LemosFagner
Average rating: 6.5
Ratings received: 1,702
joJoão Victor
Average rating: 7.5
Ratings received: 1,698
Carlos Gilberto Nascimento SilvaGil
Average rating: 7.3
Ratings received: 1,684
FFabio Santos
Average rating: 6.1
Ratings received: 1,681
Gabriel GirottoGabriel
Average rating: 4.8
Ratings received: 1,708
Gabriel Pereira dos SantosGabriel Pereira
Average rating: 3.2
Ratings received: 1,696
Eduardo Santos QueirozDu Queiroz
Average rating: 5.7
Ratings received: 1,687
Giuliano Victor de PaulaGiuliano
Average rating: 6.4
Ratings received: 1,671
RRoger Guedes
Average rating: 8.0
Ratings received: 1,712
Renato Soares de Oliveira AugustoRenato Augusto
Average rating: 7.6
Ratings received: 1,697
Reservations
Gustavo Henric da SilvaGustavo Silva
Average rating: 8.7
Ratings received: 1,723
VCantillo
match star
Average rating: 9.0
Ratings received: 1,746
jojo
Average rating: 7.6
Ratings received: 1,684
joXavier
Average rating: 5.6
Ratings received: 1,637
Technician
Sylvio Mendes Campos JSylvinho
Average rating: 4.5
Ratings received: 1717
Referee
Ramon Abatti Abel
Average rating: 4.6
Ratings received: 1399
Total votes: 28,557

*Fans’ notes registered until 11/06/2021 at 9:12 pm. The evaluations of Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza players, coach and referee will remain open for the public to vote until 11/07/2021 at 17:00.

See more at: Fans’ notes.