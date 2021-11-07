Scorer of the victory voted best in Corinthians; Gabriel Pereira is bad and the worst

This Saturday afternoon, Corinthians beat Fortaleza by 1-0, in a game valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. The three points and the good performance were reflected in the table “Notes from the fans”, of the My Timon.
Scorer of the goal that gave Timão the victory at the end of the game, Cantillo got the best score. The shirt 24 had an average of 9.0 and led the ranking of good grades by hand.
Gustavo Mosquito and Róger Guedes were the other two best voted. Even entering only the second half, the first one set fire to the game and received a score of 8.7, while shirt 123 had an average of 8.0.
Who got the lowest score was Gabriel Pereira. After many mistakes in the first half, GP was substituted at half-time and didn’t have time to improve his score. Faithful gave an average of 3.2 for the player.
Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans*
|Holders
|Cassius
Average rating: 6.2
Ratings received: 1,715
|Fagner
Average rating: 6.5
Ratings received: 1,702
|João Victor
Average rating: 7.5
Ratings received: 1,698
|Gil
Average rating: 7.3
Ratings received: 1,684
|Fabio Santos
Average rating: 6.1
Ratings received: 1,681
|Gabriel
Average rating: 4.8
Ratings received: 1,708
|Gabriel Pereira
Average rating: 3.2
Ratings received: 1,696
|Du Queiroz
Average rating: 5.7
Ratings received: 1,687
|Giuliano
Average rating: 6.4
Ratings received: 1,671
|Roger Guedes
Average rating: 8.0
Ratings received: 1,712
|Renato Augusto
Average rating: 7.6
Ratings received: 1,697
|Reservations
|Gustavo Silva
Average rating: 8.7
Ratings received: 1,723
|Cantillo
match star
Average rating: 9.0
Ratings received: 1,746
|jo
Average rating: 7.6
Ratings received: 1,684
|Xavier
Average rating: 5.6
Ratings received: 1,637
|Technician
|Sylvinho
Average rating: 4.5
Ratings received: 1717
|Referee
|Ramon Abatti Abel
Average rating: 4.6
Ratings received: 1399
|Total votes: 28,557
*Fans’ notes registered until 11/06/2021 at 9:12 pm. The evaluations of Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza players, coach and referee will remain open for the public to vote until 11/07/2021 at 17:00.
