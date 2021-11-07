Second best host, Flamengo increases title chance after beating Atlético-GO; Look

With some suspicion, the Flamengo did his homework in front of almost 20 thousand fans at Maracanã and, last Friday, beat Atlético-GO 2-0, with goals from Michael (see below), for the 19th round (delayed) of the Brazilian Championship. The positive result led the Rio de Janeiro club to be the second best host of the competition and increased their mathematical chances of title.







Michael scored both goals against Atlético-GO, in the 2-0 victory at Maracanã (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF) Photo: Throw!

Now with 15 games at home in this Brasileirão, Flamengo now has ten wins, one draw and four defeats, accumulating 68.8% of success and surpassing Palmeiras (3rd place in the table) in the item – 64.4%. The leader is Atlético-MG, with 88% in 14 home matches.

MATHEMATICAL POSSIBILITIES

And Flamengo now has a 5% chance of being champion, increasing by 3% compared to the last game (a tie with Athletico, in another late round), according to the website “Infoball”, by the mathematician Tristao Garcia.

The distance to Atlético-MG, leader of the competition, is nine points (with a game in hand). The Rooster’s mathematical chances of being champion are 93%. Besides Flamengo, Palmeiras appears with another small slice in the race for the cup: 2% chance.

With no time to lose, Flamengo has already turned the key to Chapecoense. Rubro-Negro faces the team from Santa Catarina this Monday, at 20h, at Arena Condá. The match is valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship and will have real-time broadcast of the THROW!.