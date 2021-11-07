See images from the forensics on the plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça

Investigators from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), together with the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG), started the investigation on the aircraft, registration PT-ONJ, which fell on this Friday (5/11) and victimized singer Marília Mendonça, 26, and four other people in the region of Caratinga (MG).

The column found that four investigators from the Third Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents, an agency of Cenipa located in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), took off from Galeão at 5:00 am this Saturday (6/11) and arrived in Caratinga around 6:15 am . Also in the morning, the military fly over in a police helicopter to collect data for the investigation.

In the initial action, the military identify signs, photograph scenes, remove parts of the aircraft for analysis, listen to witness reports and gather documents. The Air Force claims that there is no time for this activity to take place, depending on the complexity of the occurrence.

Cenipa teams at the scene of the accident with singer Marília Mendonça Accident occurred this Friday (Nov 5)FAB/Disclosure Cenipa teams at the scene of the accident with singer Marília Mendonça Civil Police also monitors the expertiseFAB/Disclosure Cenipa teams at the scene of the accident with singer Marília Mendonça singer died in the accidentFAB/Disclosure Cenipa teams at the scene of the accident with singer Marília Mendonça All five occupants of the aircraft diedFAB/Disclosure Cenipa teams at the scene of the accident with singer Marília Mendonça A wake will be held in GoiâniaFAB/Disclosure Cenipa teams at the scene of the accident with singer Marília Mendonça Singer would perform in Minas GeraisFAB/Disclosure Cenipa teams at the scene of the accident with singer Marília Mendonça Aeronautics started the forensic work FAB/Disclosure Cenipa teams at the scene of the accident with singer Marília Mendonça Parts of the aircraft were removed for examination FAB/Disclosure Cenipa teams at the scene of the accident with singer Marília Mendonça Pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft are residents of the Federal DistrictFAB/Disclosure Cenipa teams at the scene of the accident with singer Marília Mendonça Cenipa researchersFAB/Disclosure Cenipa teams at the scene of the accident with singer Marília Mendonça Teams speak with witnessFAB/Disclosure Air accident victimized singer Marília Mendonça Air accident victimized singer Marília MendonçaPedro Vilela / Getty Images Air accident victimized singer Marília Mendonça Pedro Vilela / Getty Images Air accident victimized singer Marília Mendonça Pedro Vilela / Getty Images Air accident victimized singer Marília Mendonça Pedro Vilela / Getty Images 0

“The objective of the investigations carried out by Cenipa is to prevent new accidents with similar characteristics from occurring. The conclusion of the investigations will take the shortest time possible, always depending on the complexity of each occurrence and also on the need to discover the contributing factors”, highlighted the Air Force through a note.

Accident

Marília died in a plane crash between 2 pm and 2:30 pm on this Friday (5/11). The Minas Gerais Energetic Company (Cemig) reported that the plane carrying the singer and four other people hit power lines at a transmission tower before falling near a waterfall near Caratinga airport. There were no survivors in the plane crash.

“Cemig informs that the twin-engine plane carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people hit a cable in a Company distribution tower in the municipality of Caratinga,” says the company. The aircraft would have lost stability after hitting the turret.

The singer posted a video from inside the plane on its way to Caratinga.

Plane with Marilia Mendonça crashes in the interior of MG Plane with Marília Mendonça crashed in the interior of MGPlayback/Super Channel Plane with Marilia Mendonça crashes in the interior of MG Three passengers and two crew were on boardPlayback/Super Channel Plane with Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of MG Aircraft crashed in waterfall areaPlayback/Super Channel Marilia Mendonça Minas Gerais MG 1 Airplane Fall There were no survivorsReproduction/Social networks Reproduction/Social networks Marília Mendonça would perform in Caratinga (MG) this Friday (5/11)Reproduction/Social networks 0

In addition to Marília, who was 26, her producer, Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot Tarcísio Pessoa Viana died in the accident.

Career

Marília Mendonça died at the height of her career. She traveled to Caratinga, a city in Minas Gerais, about 300 km from Belo Horizonte, to perform a show on Friday night. With her were an uncle, advisors, pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft.

Marilia Mendonça Marília Mendonça leaves her son Leo, 1 year old Marília Mendonça Marília Mendonça died at age 26Reproduction/Twitter Marília Mendonça Marília Mendonça was on her way to Caratinga, in Minas GeraisReproduction/Twitter Marília Mendonça 2 Marília Mendonça died this Friday (Nov 5)Reproduction/Twitter Deolane Bezerra and Marília Mendonça Marília Mendonça is considered one of the stars of feminejoPlay/ Instagram Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa, and Zé Neto and Cristiano Marília Mendonça died at the height of her career Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa, and Zé Neto and Cristiano Marília Mendonça and her friends Maiara and Maraisa Marilia Mendonça Morena Marília Mendonça lived in Goiânia (GO) Plane with Marilia Mendonça crashes in the interior of MG Plane with Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of MGPlayback/Super Channel Plane with Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of MG Aircraft crashed in waterfall areaPlayback/Super Channel Plane with Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of MG Plane with Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of MGPlayback/Super Channel Plane with Marilia Mendonça crashes in the interior of MG Three passengers and two crew were on boardPlayback/Super Channel Marília Mendonça and Maiara and Maraisa Marília MendonçaDissemination/Free Sound 0

She is well known for the songs called Sofência. She is one of the main representatives of feminejo, alongside artists such as Maiara and Maraísa (with whom she has been very close since the beginning of her career) and Simone and Simaria.

In addition to being a singer, Marília is also a composer for other famous names in the sertanejo universe. Her compositions have already been recorded by names such as Jorge and Mateus, Henrique and Juliano and Zé Neto and Cristiano.

See Marília’s last post before leaving for Caratinga: