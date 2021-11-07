See what is known about the air accident that killed Marlia Mendona – Gerais

Marlia Mendona and four other people died in an air accident in Piedade de Caratinga, this Friday (5/11) (photo: Disclosure/Fire Brigade)

The trip of the singer Marlia Mendona and her team to Caratinga, in Vale do Rio Doce, in Minas Gerais, where she would perform on Friday night (5/11), was interrupted 4 km from the city’s airport after the fall. of the plane they were on. Five people died in the tragedy.

After the tragic accident that interrupted the 26-year-old singer’s career and took the lives of four other people – part of the artist’s production, in addition to the pilot and co-pilot -, several questions began to be asked: what was the reason for the fall of the plane and how were the last moments of the flight?

See, in topics, what is known about the accident so far



Aircraft, company and black box



The plane, with the prefix PT-ONJ, belongs to PEC Txi Areo, based in Goinia. It is a King Air C90A, with capacity for six passengers. The aircraft, which is a turbo- and twin-engine, was manufactured in 1984 and was authorized to operate on a charter basis, according to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). The Certificate of Verification of Airworthiness (CVA) was also valid, according to the organization.

According to the Air Force, the plane that crashed in MG did not have a black box, flight information recording equipment and audio in the cabin. The optional item on this model airplane.

Hours after the accident, PEC Txi Areo manifested itself through a social network and lamented the accident, as well as the five deaths caused by the plane crash. In the note, the company said that the aircraft involved in the tragedy was “fully airworthy”, with approval by Anac, and that the pilot and co-pilot had all up-to-date training, with experience in flights.

The company said it called the competent authorities for the rescue as soon as it learned of the crash. Regarding the causes of the accident, the PEC avoided going into details, saying that the reasons are “uncertain” and that they will be duly investigated by the aeronautical authorities. “The PEC places itself at the disposal of the authorities and provides the necessary assistance to the victims’ families,” he said, in a statement, sympathizing with the friends and relatives of those killed in the accident.

passengers



The crash of the plane in Piedade de Caratinga took the lives of five people. In addition to Marlia Mendona, the singer’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, who accompanied her on most plane trips across the country, died. Another victim was producer Henrique Ribeiro, also known as Henrique Bahia, who was also a producer for singer Cristiano Arajo, who was killed in a car accident in June 2015. Firefighters informed the identification of the pilot, Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co- pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana.

Flight route and last moments



The plane that was taking Marlia Mendona and her team to Caratinga left Santa Genoveva Airport, in Goinia, at 1:02 pm, according to Empresa Brasileira de Infraestrutura Aeroporturia (Infraero). It was almost 2:30 in the flight. The first calls to the Fire Department say that the aircraft crashed in Piedade de Caratinga around 15:30.

Before the plane crashed, residents told the



State of Minas



that the aircraft began to turn, until it “beaked” in the waterfall.

“First, he dropped a part of the plane, which fell near the house of a resident of the condominium. Then, the plane started to spin in the air in the shape of a screw. It hit the waterfall with its beak. I heard a big crash,” said the resident . According to him, the noise of the fall was “similar to that of a strong car crash,” reported a witness who lives in a cluster of houses near the crash site.

Everything indicates that the plane was on the final landing straight at Ubaporanga Airport.

Causes of the accident



The factors that led to the crash of the plane are still unknown. This Saturday (6), a team from the Third Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (SERIPA 3), linked to the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA), should arrive at the scene of the accident. The investigators, who are from Rio de Janeiro, must photograph scenes, collect parts of the plane and hear witnesses, as well as gather documents from the aircraft. All this is part of the initial work.

Before it crashed, the plane hit high voltage wires from Companhia Energtica de Minas Gerais (Cemig). Some cables run along the straight of the runway at Ubaporanga Airport. Notifications made by pilots to the agencies responsible for aviation in Brazil spoke of an “obstacle that violated the basic plan for the protection zone” of the airport. An antenna and a tower, for example, were mentioned by professionals.

However, only the investigation coordinated by Cenipa will be able to define the reasons that caused the plane to crash. investigation

The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) informed, in a statement, that it has already started the investigation of the accident. According to the organization, at first, photographs will be taken of the site of the fall and the wreckage. Other initial steps are the removal of parts of the aircraft for analysis and the gathering of documents and witness reports. The investigation does not have a pre-fixed closing period, as each case has a degree of complexity. The procedure does not point to the culprits. The objective is only to identify the problems that caused the accident and prevent similar ones from occurring.

Velrio

