see where to watch the French Championship match

Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain face off for the 2021 French Championship this Saturday
This Saturday, November 6, 2021, another live football match will take place between Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain for the French Championship, the game will take place this afternoon, from 17:00 (GMT).
Find out here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting duel on TV and online.
Where to watch?
This time with Paris Saint-Germain playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the Star+, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.
Both teams (Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain) already have their likely lineups.
In addition to being informed of how to watch on TV and online the duel between Bordeaux x Paris Saint-Germain, also stay on top of all the Brasileirão games and competitions from around the world by seeing the list of today’s games here at CenárioMT.
Technical sheet – Bordeaux x Paris Saint-Germain
|Match
|Bordeaux x Paris Saint-Germain
|Scoreboard
|0x0
|Date / Time
|11/06/2021 at 5:00 pm
|Streaming
|Star+
|Objective
|For the French Championship
|Stadium
|Matmut Atlantique
|Local
|Bordeaux-FRA
|Bordeaux lineup
|Koscielny, Costil, Pembele, Kalu, Briand, Dilrosun, Gregersen, Mangas, Otávio, Adli and Lacoux.
|Paris Saint-Germain lineup
|Marquinhos, Donnarumma, Hakimi, Di María, Mbappé, Neymar, Kehrer, Mendes, Gueye, Wijnaldum and Herrera.
|Modality
|French Championship
|Progress
|Finished
Bordeaux x PSG
Date and time: 11/06/2021, at 5:00 pm (GMT)
Local: Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaxu (FRA)
Where to watch: Star+
CenárioMT is always producing exclusive, quality and first-hand news, activate notifications in this category (Live Football) and receive our free content.
Exclusive and quality news is on ScenarioMT, see our Live Football category and stay up to date.
Find out what the main football matches are today all over the world. Check the times and schedule to watch.
–Continues after Advertising!–