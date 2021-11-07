Seven out of ten workers can no longer close the month with their bills in blue | Organize the Accounts

The financial life of Brazilians is increasingly challenging. Almost seven out of ten Brazilian workers (66%) admit that they do not have enough money to cover all monthly expenses . This is what the biannual survey reveals “ Habits and Impacts of Employee Financial Health ”, contracted by Zetra and the Salary Fits , fintechs that offer and manage payroll deduction benefits. The situation worsened with the pandemic, as this same indicator was lower in the previous survey, in 2019, when 58% of Brazilians said they could not close the month in the blue.

Among the reasons for this are the effects of rising inflation, the constant fear of unemployment and rising interest rates.

To turn around, many they resort to alternatives, such as using a credit card, working as a freelancer and family income to cover the growing expenses. That’s what 28% of respondents answered, against 10% in the 2019 survey. Just considering women, 34% of them seek these solutions – they not only suffer from the economic situation, but they have had relatively lower salaries and less access to job vacancies.

The use of overdrafts is indicated by 19%, while 10% use loans to close the accounts, and these percentages are even higher among older and more dependent people.

“It is important to emphasize that the number of people requesting help from friends and family fell compared to 2019, from 5% to 3%, which may indicate a worsening of the economic situation not only for professionals, but also for everyone in the support network and family members, forcing people to find alternatives. This can mean resorting to parallel work, abusive forms of indebtedness or other extreme situations that definitely put the employee’s productivity in check, as well as their mental health”, he interprets Délber Lage, president of fintech SalaryFits.

Another complex point is the increase in the number of vulnerable people with possible financial emergencies. Asked if they would be able to bear an emergency loss of R$ 10 thousand, 74% of respondents revealed that they were completely uncovered and the main source for a solution would be a loan from family members or banks.

Another important point was a increase in the practice of early income tax refund (from 17% in 2019 to 24% in 2021). “Still, the vast majority of professionals admit not using these resources. Most likely, people will use their 13th salary to pay off debts, but due to the level of interest, it is difficult to say whether these financial difficulties will really be reduced”, says Lage.

Read too:

From Clothes to Home Appliances: Young People Join Online Bargain With Discount Coupons

Project with financial education games opens enrollment and wants 1 million students

A curious fact was that people are less stressed at home and at work than they were two years ago. In 2019, 74% of respondents highlighted stress, while now the average is lower, at 53%.

This panorama, however, does not rule out the fact that debts have harmful effects on workers. The survey by Zetra and SalaryFits shows that people are feeling much more irritated and distressed at finding themselves in debt (44% compared to 32%, a percentage recorded in 2019).

“People have confirmed that the adoption of the home office model, or hybrid work, was the most positive aspect brought by the pandemic (37%), being above productivity growth (13%), wage increase (13%) and quality of life (10%). Thus, it is also possible to understand that, despite the pressure of debt, the possibility of working from home is a mitigating factor for the problems”, he explains. Renato Araujo, founder of Zetra.

There are also increasingly frequent reports about insomnia: increased from 34% of respondents in 2019 to 38% in 2021. Still in health, the number of people who gained weight increased (from 12% to 20%) and feel pain in general (from 6% to 13% this year ).

“It is up to executives, managers and administrators to reflect on the best conditions and the environment to provide evolution not only from the perspective of productivity, but also to understand the human context in which we are inserted. We understand that groups with greater access to study, salaries and benefits have done much better than those at the base of the pyramid, so it is essential that we find solutions that are inclusive and relevant to all of them”, adds Délber Lage.

Read too: Fallacy of sunk costs at a time like this?

For 91% of employees, to get out of debt, companies could help them get out of Pindaíba when they have no possibility of an increase and are in debt. For 44% of respondents, leaders can offer credit and financial products, 29% believe that accessing credit with lower interest rates is a good possibility, as is the creation of a financial education program (28%) and psychological support (21%).

“The data bring several interesting insights, especially regarding the type of support that really makes a difference in the daily lives of workers”, says Renato Araujo, founder of fintech Zetra, referring, for example, to use of payroll-deductible loans to pay off a debt or buy something you need, since interest rates are usually lower than those of other types, such as overdraft and revolving credit card checks.

According to the survey, 87% of people have a positive perception about the payroll offer. It is worth mentioning that this is one of the products that the fintechs that commissioned the study offer as a benefit to company employees and, therefore, the interest in understanding how people see this credit.

He mentions that, in the public sector, a worker can take a loan of R$ 100,000, with payment to be made within 90 months, and in the private sector, the average ticket is usually smaller and with shorter terms, ranging from 36 and 48 months, given the less stable employment relationship. “Nevertheless, it is a benefit that allows for a reduction in the amount of interest paid in relation to the market, and it can be quite interesting for the workers’ financial balance, if combined with awareness and an adequate financial education program”, he adds.