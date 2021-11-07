Shortage of chips makes BMW take touch screen out of their cars

The shortage of chips is affecting many segments of the industry — and the auto sector is one of the worst hit. Due to the crisis, BMW is moving away from using touch screens in many of its new cars. The information was confirmed by the automaker to specialized websites Edmunds and AutoBlog.

While other automakers have halted production or cut certain electronic features from their cars, the German automaker’s decision is impressive. After all, touchscreens are a standard feature in today’s cars. And not having such an interface compromises user interaction with the vehicle — something especially important on luxury models.

The models that come from the factory without a touchscreen are:

G20 3 Series

G22/G23 Series 4 Coupé and Convertible

G26 4 Series Gran Coupe (excluding i4)

G29 Z4

G05/G06/G07 (all variants)

According to the website BimmerFest, some models such as 3 Series sedans and X5, X6 and X7 SUVs/crossovers will also lose access to the “backup assistant” feature, which gives a report on the driver’s behavior in front of the wheel.

The loss of this resource should influence the price of cars. Vehicles shipped without a touchscreen will come with a $500 credit and will require a software update. The customer must sign a form with the reseller to confirm that they are aware of the feature’s exclusion.

Instead of the touch-sensitive panel, users will have to navigate the iDrive (the car interface) by buttons on the center console. They have touchpad-like features and are an option that appears on input models.

In addition to BMW, GM has also ditched features like HD radio and built-in wireless charging. In some models, important electronic alerts were also removed, such as fuel management modules and automatic stop.