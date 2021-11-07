So, have you ever taken your anger out on someone or spread a lie on the networks today?

asshole of Internet is a species born a little over 30 years ago, and which gained extreme importance in current life, after the emergence and omnipresence of social networks.

This species, which should be called a subspecies, because it is so useless and cretin, is basically formed by people, to a greater or lesser degree, ignorant, resentful and dissatisfied with life.

Internet assholes are more interested in fights that happen on social networks than with the garbage or the hole in front of their houses. Or with any real problem.

For them, it’s more fun to juggle in groups of Whatsapp than, for example, reading a book and debating, with a minimum of substance, any opportune question.

If someone like me, who writes publicly, supports, I don’t know, a movement that defends children who are victims of sexual violence, they will, at some point, be attacked for it.

There are legions of these assholes just wanting to vent their existential hatred, repressed in the physical world, using the virtual world as an arena for their idiotic fights.

FREEDOM

Politics and popular beliefs play a relevant role in this chaotic and mediocre state, as they induce all sorts of petty and nefarious thoughts, and harassment and violence.

Scientific, academic, religious, philanthropic and many other communities strive to build social networks for useful sharing of knowledge and ideas.

The average man, on the other hand, unfortunately, is grouped in useless bubbles, which break down and erode the social fabric, and serve as enemies of the collectivity and of those seeking knowledge.

There is no absolute freedom in the physical world. I can’t go around offending and discriminating against gays, blacks and Jews. Nor can I use any kind of violence against.

I cannot preach, in public squares, my structural or acquired prejudices, in the name of my freedom of expression. Nor can I make an apology for crimes of any kind.

So why on earth should the internet be free territory for savages and criminals to get away with? Even because, let’s face it, this bastard’s place is in a cage.

DEMOCRACY

This is the debate that organized civil society, large technology corporations and democratic governments should be promoting with due urgency and importance.

Democracies, which are imperfect and fragile by nature, as they are democratic, are under constant attack of deconstruction and can, in a short space of time, go to the vinegar.

Those who preach broad, general and unrestricted freedom on the internet have no idea of ​​the level of electoral and electoral manipulation, for example, to which they may be exposed.

They are also not aware of the risks that fake news and stupid mystifications, and pig rumors, they bring to society and, at the limit, to humanity itself (see vaccines).

Yes, democracy is at risk for being, let’s say, too tolerant. The attacks that he suffers, most of the times liars, hurts his credibility to death (see electronic voting machines).

Social networks, contrary to expectations, disaggregate much more than they unite. And the exchange of positive content is infinitely smaller than the garbage that circulates through the iPhone’s sewersphere.

FUTURE

We were never, as a species, so good at everything. We have never been more prosperous and scientifically able to find solutions. At the same time, we’ve never been this lost.

The speed at which technology moves does not allow us to stop, breathe and reflect on the next step. Let’s play it all out; repairing the plane in mid-flight.

Maurício, from volleyball, thinks that hating gay is freedom of expression. And there are those who defend it! Now the ‘myth’ thinks it can spread on Facebook that vaccines cause AIDS, and that’s okay.

In the US, the former president, dissatisfied with the defeat in the election, encouraged his useful idiots to invade the Capitol. People got hurt, people died, people are trapped. But what about him, Trump?

The internet and social networks have broken down all possible and imaginary barriers that, for better or worse, limited the circulation of ideas – any one! It’s great, but not so much.

It won’t be just any guesser, nor you, ignorant and incapable reader like me, who must take care of the regulation – different from regular!! – urgent and necessary of the virtual environment.

As I said above, the big technology companies, organized civil society and democratic governments are responsible for this. Let them do it, then!. And fast, because it’s too late. Even though, sooner than ever.

know more

+ Marília Mendonça dies after a plane crash in Minas Gerais

+ Famous people lament the death of Marília Mendonça after a plane crash

+ Plane carrying Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of Minas Gerais

+ Video: Man with a broken-down car in RJ goes viral due to an unusual detail

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence