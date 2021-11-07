A sad report hours before the Gre-Nal 434 in Beira-Rio is tarnishing the Saturday that could have been one of peace in Gaucho football. On social networks, photos and an audio of a supposed Colorado fan are already circulating, reporting an “ambush” by Grêmio fans near Novo Hamburgo. The vandals allegedly stole a Colorado bass drum and attacked the van with rocks and iron bars.

The report also reveals that one of the Grêmio fans was “fantasized” as a traffic agent, forcing the van to make a detour to be more vulnerable to attacks.

“They ambushed us in Novo Hamburgo, some are bleeding, others are afraid. The computer is all broken. I don’t know if we’re going to follow the path. It is complicated. They closed one street, made us enter another. Stone, iron bars, they stole the bass drum. They diverted us, there was one with a yellow vest diverting”, says the audio of this fan – listen below:

A Colorado fan who was present in the ambush made by Grêmio marginals to a bus carrying Colorado fans, she tells how the event was (Don’t watch if it’s sensitive!) pic.twitter.com/Mr4NN8ToRP — sciphotos (@sciphotos_) November 6, 2021

The “FBI Tricolor” profile, fed by a Grêmio fan, released videos after the act and they show the presence of the red bass drum held by the Grêmio fans:

Video that is circulating on WhatsApp. There was confusion among Grêmio and Internacional fans in São Leopoldo. pic.twitter.com/q15bpccnHc — FBI Tricolor (@FBITricolor) November 6, 2021

“Let them come” ??? have to show the whole context of this shit. If it were the other way around, they wouldn’t be promoting pic.twitter.com/76dLqI8qhS — Common Commentator (@CommentarioComum) November 6, 2021

Radio Gaúcha reporter Cid Martins made a more detailed investigation of the case and reported on Twitter:

“Inter fans are injured after the van is stoned in Vale do Sinos. 3 went to the Centenary. The group that left Serra claims that it was a victim of ambush on the road parallel to RS-240 in São Leopoldo. They placed cones on the lane to divert the vehicle, there was even a false agent”, he said.

Inter fans are injured after the van is stoned in the Valley of Bells. 3 went to the Centenary. The group left Serra claims that they were ambushed on a road parallel to RS-240 in São Leopoldo. They placed cones on the lane to divert the vehicle, there was even a false agent @gzhdigital — Cid Martins (@cid_martins) November 6, 2021

Without the presence of Grêmio fans, who are punished by the STJD for cases involving the game against Palmeiras, Gre-Nal in Beira-Rio takes place from 19:00.