Soybeans lose support from $12/bushel with supply pressure in the US and…

Argentina must plant one of the smallest areas of soy in the last 15 years and La Niña could further reduce supply, analyst recalls

podcast Interview with Victor Martins – HEDGEpoint Global Markets about the Soybean Market Closing

Soy futures prices on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT) ended the session this Friday (05) with losses of more than 15 points in the main contracts with the market, following, mainly, the fundamentals. North American crop with yields above expectations, in addition to planting that is advancing well in Brazil.

In this scenario, the November maturity of the oilseed ended the day quoted at US$11.92 per bushel with a loss of 17 points, with a maximum of US$12.11 and a low of US$11.91 per bushel. The farthest contract, the May/22, registered US$ 12.28 per bushel with a low of 16.4 points. This is the third straight session in the red for futures.

“We have a battery of data that show a super crop here in South America, in terms of acreage and speed. We have regions that never had soy planted so early and that already estimate that we will have soy here in Brazil for December, still this year, but still depending on the weather”, explains Victor Martins, Hedge Point Global Markets.

In addition to expectations for the new crop in Brazil, the North American harvest is coming to a conclusion with higher-than-expected productivity rates, according to USDA data, but investors are also following the tight competition between Brazil and the United States for the Chinese demand that has been established. in recent weeks.

“China is expanding, both for short and long shipments, originating from Brazilian soybeans. This has taken the demand out of Chicago, especially at a time when the United States needs to be embarking,” said the market analyst to the Agricultural News. Despite this scenario, the analyst sees that Chinese demand should remain heated.

When looking at the market in the medium and long term, according to Martins, there are still many uncertainties in the market with the crop in Argentina, which could make prices move again, as well as fluctuations in oilseed derivatives, such as bran and soy oil.

“Argentina will be the balance of the balance in the pricing of soybeans in Brazil and in Chicago… The country is the largest exporter of soybean meal and oil in the world, despite not being a large consumer. And it still has some peculiarities that are not priced in funds with risks arising from the offer, since there are chances of La Niña”, according to Martins.

In this scenario, the perspective is that the new crop

In financial terms, oil prices advanced about 3% this Friday. The dollar index registered a slight low in this final stretch of the week.

INTERN MARKET

The physical soybean market ended the week with a positive balance, despite the falls in the CBOT.

“With the soaring dollar, there was a moment of fixation on the part of producers who had been damming, according to our estimates, from 7 to 8 million tons, especially here in the South, and this made it beyond a ceiling for the premium in the ports melt the prizes”, said Martins.

In Não-Me-Toque (RS), the day was a drop of 1.26% for soybeans with the bag at R$ 157.00. In Palma Sola (SC), the bag was quoted at R$ 157.00 with a low of 0.63% and, in São Gabriel do Oeste (MS) it fell 3.29%, at R$ 147.00. Already Ponta Grossa (PR), recorded a decrease of 1.23% with the bag at R$ 161.00.

At the ports, the indicatives are close to R$ 170.00 per bag available and around R$ 160.00 for 2022.