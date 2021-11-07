SSD for notebook: see seven options to buy in Brazil in 2021 | Which one to buy?

Notebook SSD can positively impact the laptop experience as these components are faster than conventional hard drives. With them, operating system, opening programs or files and transfers are faster. Brands such as Samsung, Adata, Kingston, SanDisk and others offer options with various memory capacities in the Brazilian market. Another advantage is that almost any notebook can receive an SSD, after all, most models use the SATA interface, the same used by HDs.

For just over R$ 170 you can find 120 GB options in the Brazilian market, which makes the storage upgrade an interesting option for those who feel slow when using the notebook. SanDisk Plus is a 240 GB model that can be purchased for R$ 281. Check out seven notebook SSDs to buy in Brazil in 2021.

The ADATA SU650 is a 120GB SSD for those who prioritize a cheaper device. Therefore, the storage volume is limited, but it should be enough for the main operating systems and some software that the user uses the most. The component is seen for prices starting at R$ 170.

The model with SATA interface can be used in almost any notebook. It delivers 520 MB/s read speed and 450 MB/s write speed, which is already much higher than what a traditional hard drive offers and tends to make system boot faster.

SanDisk Plus is another SATA option, that is, it can be used on both PCs and notebooks as it has a format that resembles that of a laptop HD. With 240GB, users who choose the Plus can have a little more space than the system requires, allowing more programs to be installed on storage faster. The price is close to R$ 299.

According to the manufacturer, the SSD is shock resistant and delivers a read speed of 530 Mb/s and a write speed of 440 Mb/s. According to SanDisk, these numbers represent a gain of 20 times compared to conventional hard drives.

Kingston SA400S37/480G is a SATA option that offers 480GB of storage volume, which can be ideal for those who need to store a lot of heavy files. When using faster storage, the trend is that opening and executing files is also streamlined. To buy it, the user will spend approximately R$ 349.

The read and write speeds are within the average of other equipment in the same segment, with 500 Mb/s read and 450 Mb/s write, which is practically the bus speed limit.

The Kingston SA2000M8/250G is aimed at those looking for even more performance, as it is an SSD NVMe model, which should make the PC or notebook reach even higher read and write speeds. However, components that use M.2 connections require computers to be supported, which is common in more modern notebooks. Kingston’s 250 GB model can be purchased for close to R$421.

The different format requires these SSDs to be installed directly on the motherboard. However, when using the PCIe bus, disks of the same segment of this model from Kingston can deliver read and write speeds in the range of 2000 Mb/s.

Western Digital’s WD Blue is another solution for those who need a lot of storage space, with 500GB on a SATA interface device. The model is a good alternative for those looking for space for games, for example, as it should generate a lower loading time and impact the overall experience of players. It sells for R$456.

The reading speed is 560 Mb/s and the writing speed can reach 530 Mb/s, thus having a performance very similar to other models in the segment. Speed ​​isn’t necessarily the model’s biggest highlight, but having 500GB of fast storage is a great option in any scenario.

With 1 TB of space, the WD Green in SATA version can be ideal for notebooks that do not have M.2 connections, making it possible to exchange the hard drive for an SSD without giving up a higher data volume.

Anyone interested can find the model for prices close to R$ 749. According to Western Digital, this option offers a read speed of 545 Mb/s and a write speed of up to 430 Mb/s, thus having a good performance for a disk with so big volume.

The Samsung 870 QVO is another SSD that brings generous storage capacity, with 1TB. The SATA interface makes the 870 QVO compatible with a larger number of devices. The read speed is 560 Mb/s, while the write speed can reach 530 Mb/s.

The component is also sold in 2TB, 4TB and 8TB options. The 1TB version can be purchased for approximately R$798.

