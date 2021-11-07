State opens 922 vacancies in health competition. Part of them is for Santa Maria – Deni Zolin

The State Department of Health (SES) published, on Friday afternoon, in the Official Gazette of the State, the notice of public tender for the provision of 922 vacancies. There will be 724 vacancies in the position of health specialist and 198 vacancies in the position of health technician. Registration is open until December 6th at portal of the UFRGS Support Foundation (Faurgs). The values ​​are R$211.22 for higher-level positions, and R$92.64 for technical-level positions.

The selection will be made with written tests for the technical level positions, scheduled for January 9, with the date pending confirmation. For higher-level positions, in addition to the written test, with an eliminatory and qualifying character, also on January 9, the second stage will consist of a title test. The tests will be held in Porto Alegre and Greater Porto Alegre.

The vacancies are intended for professionals hired to work in units in Porto Alegre, Pelotas, Santa Maria, Caxias do Sul, Passo Fundo, Bagé, Cachoeira do Sul, Cruz Alta, Alegrete, Erechim, Santo Ângelo, Santa Cruz do Sul, Santa Rosa , Palmeira das Missões, Lajeado, Ijuí, Osório and Frederico Westphalen. There are no details on how many vacancies are for each city.

Of the total, 10% will be destined for people with disabilities. According to the total number of vacancies by position, there is also a reservation of vacancies for black people (considered black or brown).

Positions with more vacancies

The positions with the most opportunities are for nursing technicians, with 143 for wide competition (AC), 19 for PCD and 31 for blacks (AN), and for nurses (81 AC, 11 PCD and 17 AN). There are also vacancies for positions such as pharmacist (44 AC, 6 PCD and 9 AN), administrator (46 AC, 7 PCD and 10 AN), general practitioner (55 in total) and physician and engineer for various specialists. There are also opportunities for psychiatrist (21 vacancies), biologist (29), psychologist (15), veterinarian (24), nutritionist (19), physiotherapist (7), accountant (13), administrator (65) and legal advisor (25) , among other professions.