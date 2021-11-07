Stranger Things 4: Eleven goes to school, is chased and the group is in danger in an explosive trailer; watch!

Many may not know it, but November 6th is considered the “Stranger Things Day”. That’s because, in fiction, it was on this date that the boy Will Byers disappeared and went to the inverted world for the first time. To celebrate the occasion, this Saturday (6), Netflix released a series of news about the fourth season of the series, including a teaser trailer with the mysteries to come.

In the preview, Eleven and Will reappear showing what their new life in California is like. The powerful little girl grew up and now even attends school. In a letter to Mike, she narrates everything she has been through and reveals her expectations for the reunion with the crush. “Dear Mike, today is the 185th. I believe I have finally adapted. I even go to school now. I made a lot of friends. Still, I’m ready for spring break. Mainly because I’m going to see you. We’ll have the best recess ever”, says the protagonist.

However, not everything is a thousand wonders… At school, Eleven is the target of mockery and jokes by his classmates. But the biggest challenge will be the clashes that she and her gang will have to face. The video already says that the new episodes will be quite explosive, full of action. Once again, the girl will have no peace and will be persecuted. All of this, of course, while everyone is dealing with the shudders of adolescence in the 1980s. Promise, ok?!

Watch the video here:

To complete the fans’ anticipation, Netflix also released the names of the ten episodes of the fourth season of “Stranger Things”. They are: The club; The Curse of Vecna; The Monster and the Superheroine; Dear Billy; The Nina Project; Diving; The Hawkins Lab Massacre; Papa; and The Eleven Plan. Hmmm… Is it possible to get some information from there? Look that:

You can prepare yourself, because the little kings are back and they are coming with everything! According to the videos, “Stranger Things 4” opens here in the winter of 2022 – a date between the months of June and September of next year. We are more than ready!