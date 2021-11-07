Stranger Things 4 wins teaser trailer with group in California; Look

the 4th season of Stranger Things won its biggest teaser today, the 6th, known as the Stranger Things Day. The preview, which shows the group leaving Hawkins for California, can be seen below:

Few plot details are directly disclosed in this 4th official season 4 teaser. It is possible, however, to see some revealing images, including Eleven building a playhouse inspired by his former home; Joyce receiving a Russian doll, likely clue to Hopper’s location; Will and Mike in Argyle’s van, new character and played by the actor Eduardo Franco; and apparently American military invading an unidentified base.



the fourth season of Stranger Things had few details revealed, but with a few tips scattered around, through the writers’ pronouncements or industry speculation, you can already get an idea of ​​what to expect from the new episodes. To help contain the anxiety until the premiere, we’ve put together everything we know so far about Season 4 of Stranger Things in this list.

New episodes are expected to hit Netflix only in 2022. Recently, several new episodes actors have been announced in the series’ cast, including Amybeth McNulty, Anne from Anne With an E.

O Stranger Things Day, celebrated on November 6th, marks the anniversary of Will’s disappearance in season one.

The three previous seasons of Stranger Things are available in the Netflix catalog.