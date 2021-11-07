Study finds harmful substances in popular fast-food snacks – 11/06/2021

A preliminary study by researchers at George Washington University in the United States revealed that small amounts of harmful chemicals were found in hamburgers, French fries, nuggets chicken, chicken burritos and cheese pizza at restaurants fast food most popular in the country.

In all, 10 of the 11 potentially hazardous chemicals were found in the samples, including phthalates, used to make plastics soft and known to disrupt the endocrine system. The team also found other plasticizers that are emerging as replacements for phthalates. The results were published in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiologydia on October 27, 2021.

“We found that phthalates and other plasticizers are common in prepared foods available in food chains. fast food from the United States, a finding that means many consumers are getting a side of potentially unhealthy chemicals with their meals,” said Lariah Edwards, lead author of the study.

“Stricter regulations are needed to help keep these harmful chemicals out of the food supply,” he warns.

To reach this conclusion, the scientists evaluated 64-item samples of fast food from the most famous hamburger, pizza and Mexican food chains (Taco Bell and Chipotle). They also investigated three pairs of unused food handling gloves.

What were the results?

In 81% of the samples a phthalate called DnBP -associated with asthma– was found, and 70% contained DEHP. Both products are linked to reproductive problems. These phthalates may also increase the risk of childhood learning, attention, and behavior disorders;

86% of the foods contained the substitute plasticizer known as DEHT, a chemical that needs further study to determine its impact on health;

Foods containing meat, such as cheeseburgers and chicken burritos had higher levels of the studied chemicals. Gloves collected from the same restaurants also contained chemicals;

Cheese pizzas, on the other hand, had the lowest levels of most substances tested.

It is worth remembering, however, that in the United States, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) does not regulate the concentrations of these substances in food.

In addition, other studies had already detected these substances in foods from countries like Mexico, Canada and China. Here in Brazil, the use of plasticizers is regulated by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

Why is this study important?

Specialists around the world continue to warn of the high consumption of ultra-processed foods that bring various harm to health. However, you don’t always have to skip pizza or not eat a snack you like. The key is to be in moderation.

The study, therefore, reinforces the importance of what we put on the plate, but mainly the quantity. After all, with so many eye-popping varieties available, it’s hard not to be exposed to these foods at some point.