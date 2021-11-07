Study reveals that half of fossil fuels could be useless in 2036

Research was published by the scientific journal Nature

Brasilia- About half of the world’s fossil fuels could be unnecessary and produce very little profit within 15 years due to the energy transition. A new study reveals, however, that countries that start to phase out these fuels earlier may be able to reduce some of the losses. In other words, the prevalence of cleaner energy on the market should be beneficial to the economy of some countries and will offset the losses for the global economy. The transition, however, could bring great instability and even provoke a financial crisis like the one in 2008, experts warn

Companies linked to this type of exploration may be in possession of “idle assets”: infrastructure, land, factories and investments. The value of these fossil fuels could drop to the point where it is no longer possible for companies to profit at all.

Jean-François Mercure, from the University of Exeter, a key member of the work, says the shift to clean energy will benefit the world economy in general, but it must be treated with caution to avoid local and regional collapses, which would lead to possible instability in global level.

“At worst, people will continue to invest in fossil fuels until all of a sudden the demand they expected will cease to exist, and companies will realize that what they have in their possession is worthless. We may have a financial crisis on the scale of the 2008 crisis”, warns the coordinator.

Mercure highlights the negative impact for oil-dependent cities such as Houston, which could suffer the same fate as Detroit with the decline of the US auto industry if the transition is not carefully managed.

The study predicts a significant geopolitical shift with the fall in demand for fossil fuels, as current investment flows and government commitments to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 mean that renewable energy will gradually become more efficient, cheaper and stable.

On the other hand, fossil fuels will have greater price volatility. Many carbon assets, such as oil reserves, coal reserves, or their infrastructure, will no longer produce value for their owners.

The study predicts that losses are more evident in remote locations or where exploration and extraction of materials is more difficult and challenging. In these places, the economic viability of extracting resources will be more quickly lost with their devaluation. The research cites the example of the extraction of oil sands and oil shales or oil exploration in the Arctic Sea or in deep waters.

Norway, Canada, the United States, Russia or Brazil are considered some of the main losers, unless they quickly diversify in the face of fossil fuel dependence.

In this scenario, the countries that gain the most are the current oil, gas and coal importers, such as the European Union, Japan and India, for example.

For these, according to the study, the economic transition will bring energy independence and economic advantages, as they start to invest the money previously used in the purchase of fuel or in renewable energies, modernization of infrastructure and creation of jobs.

climate goals

Another study, by the European Institute for Environmental Policy (IEEP, in its original acronym) and the Stockholm Environmental Institute (SEI), shows that the carbon dioxide emissions of 1% of the world’s richest people are expected to increase 30 times more than the than expected to be able to limit the rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius. For researchers, governments have to “constrain luxury carbon consumption,” especially related to private jets, mega yachts and space travel. “The delay in doing so will cost lives,” warns the study.

According to the Paris Agreement goals, every person on Earth should reduce carbon emissions by an average of 2.3 tons by 2030, about half the current value.

However, 1% of the population – which is roughly equivalent to the number of inhabitants in Germany – is on the way to emitting 70 tonnes of CO2 per person each year. That’s if the consumption trend continues to increase rather than recede.

According to the work, this population index will be responsible for 16% of total carbon emissions by 2030. In 1990, they were responsible for 13%.

At the same time, the poorest 50% on the planet will emit around a ton of CO2 per person annually by the end of the decade.

“A small elite seems to have a free pass to pollute,” criticized Nafkote Dabi, who led the study.

Tim Gore, director of IEEP, said the survey reveals how the struggle to reach 1.5 degrees is not being hampered by the majority of people in the world, but rather by the excessive emissions of wealthier citizens.

Scientists warn that even the total emissions produced by the richest 10% may be enough to exceed the limit necessary for the 1.5 degree target to be met by 2030 – regardless of the carbon emitted by the rest of the population.

“To curb CO2 emissions by 2030, it is necessary for governments to establish concrete measures for the richest. The climate and inequality crises must be tackled together”, considered Tim Gore.

Source: Agência Brasil with information from Andreia Martins and Joana Raposo Santos – Reporters from RTP – Radio and Television of Portugal*