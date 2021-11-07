Suffered! David Braz scores at the end, and Fluminense wins Sport at Brasileirão

In another match with problems in the attack, Fluminense scored in the end and beat Sport by 1-0, last Saturday night, at Maracanã. David Braz was the one who guaranteed the three points for Tricolor, who got to receive boos and chants from “the shameless team” shortly before the goal. The match was valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Hero of the night, David Braz scored Fluminense’s winning goal against Sport(Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense)

With this result, the home team, in eighth, goes to 42 points, two less than Internacional, in seventh, and five for Corinthians, which opens the G6. Sport is in 17th, opening the relegation zone with 30 points. In the next round, Flu visits Grêmio in Porto Alegre, on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm. Sport hosts América-MG on Wednesday, also at 9:30 pm.

​NOT VALUE

The first good chance of the match came from Sport, with Rafael Thyere, but it was Fluminense who had the ball most of the time. So much so that Fred even opened the scoreboard in the 16th minute, but the move was eventually canceled after a review by the video referee for Samuel Xavier’s impediment in the play. Shirt 9 still had another opportunity with a letter kick, but the defense blocked it.

INSISTENCE

Flu continued trying to go up, but, with many wrong decisions, was not happy in the submissions and didn’t hit any in the direction of the goal. Sport still took danger with Hernanes in one of the few opportunities they had and Ewerthon asked for a penalty, but the referee didn’t point out. On the other hand, the team from Rio also had a move that generated complaints, but the penalty was not marked.

WARM

In the second half, coach Marcão opted to remove Jhon Arias and put Cazares to try to open up more options ahead and break the Sport’s marking. Shortly after, Fred was replaced by Caio Paulista, which made the team return to the traditional 4-3-3. Flu even had some chances, but continued with the same difficulty and didn’t give goalkeeper Maílson any trouble. Sport came out a little more and had good arrivals, but failed to balance the net.

IT’S IMPROVED, BUT…

Fluminense’s best opportunity came after a beautiful pass from Cazares to Luiz Henrique, who hit the post in what would have been a great goal. The Ecuadorian midfielder, who was out of the last matches due to personal problems and muscle wear, started well and helped to give more dynamics to Tricolor, creating several plays. However, the team continued to miss a lot.

SCARE

In the final stretch of the match, a move ended up causing apprehension in Maracanã. After a head-on collision with Lucca, Zé Welison fell and became unconscious. The players quickly called the ambulance, which removed the player from the field. The athlete even woke up, but he was breathing with difficulty and that is why he was taken to a hospital near the stadium.

SAVED

At the moment when the fans chanted “team without shame” and protested for the bad performance, David Braz guaranteed the three points for Fluminense. At 50 minutes, Marlon received it open on the left and crossed the first post. The defender rose high, headed and saw the ball hit the crossbar before entering the goal.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE 1×0 SPORT

Date/Time: 11/06/2021, at 9 pm

Local: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

Assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (BA) and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE)

video arbiter: Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP)

Goals: David Braz (50’/2ºT) (1-0)

Yellow cards: Marlon (FLU), Luciano Juba (SPT)

Red cards: –

FLUMINSE: ​Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro, Marlon; André, Martinelli (Yago Felipe – 29’/2ºT) and Jhon Arias (Cazares – halftime); Luiz Henrique (Lucca – 33’/2ºT), John Kennedy (Abel Hernández – 33’/2ºT) and Fred (Caio Paulista – 15’/2ºT). Technician: Mark.

SPORT: ​Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino, Sander; Zé Welison (Cristiano – 41’/2ºT), Marcao, Hernanes, Luciano Juba (Ronaldo Henrique – 47’/2ºT); S. Tréllez (Everton Felipe – 33’/2ºT) and Paulinho Moccelin. Technician: Gustavo Florentín.